Man City 'Offered' Barcelona Wonderkid - Pep Guardiola Reluctant To Sanction A Move

According to fresh reports, Manchester City have been offered the opportunity to sign Ansu Fati from FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona are widely known to be in a poor financial state and consequently, the Catalan giants were unable to re-sign Lionel Messi, whilst their incomings last summer were mostly limited to a slew of free transfers.

Following on from the departure of their greatest ever player, Barcelona awarded the highly-rated 18-year-old Ansu Fati their iconic No 10 shirt recently vacated by the legendary Argentine.

Fati is regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in the world, however, the young Spaniard’s current contract is set to expire next summer, and several clubs including Manchester City have been linked with the youngster’s signature.

READ MORE: City Join league Rivals Liverpool in 'Wanting' Barcelona's Pedri

READ MORE: Man City 'Attracted' to £45M Serie A Full-Back Alongside PSG

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Catalan outlet El Nacional, Manchester City have been ‘offered’ the opportunity to sign Fati, however, Pep Guardiola is unwilling to sign the youngster.

According to the source, Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes is ‘is trying to put pressure on Barcelona to get an improved deal’ and accordingly, Mendes has ‘contacted’ Manchester City to ‘scare’ Barcelona into offering Fati better terms.

However, Sport Witness notes that Pep Guardiola is unwilling to harm his former side owing to the loyalty that he has towards Barcelona and has consequently, instructed the club’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain ‘not to enter the game started by Mendes’.

READ MORE: New Man City video reveals Kevin de Bruyne fitness latest

READ MORE: Ederson Makes Sensational Admission About City Outfield Ambitions

Fati – along with Pedri - is regarded as the future of Barcelona, so the Catalan side will be particularly keen to retain his services. The Blaugrana electing to award Fati their number 10 shirt demonstrates how highly they rate the player.

Guardiola is understood to have a good relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

He was appointed as Barcelona manager by Laporta in 2008, and owing to this as well as his association with the Catalan side, it's understandable that Guardiola does not wish to harm his former club.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra