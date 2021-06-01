Man City 'Offering Higher Wages' Than Chelsea In Race For Serie A Star - Player Willing To Make Premier League Switch

Manchester City have joined Chelsea in the race for Inter Milan star, Romelu Lukaku, according to the latest information provided by Dean Jones from EuroSport.

The striker scored a magnificent 24 goals and 10 assists in Serie A last season, helping his side to a rare league title and ending Juventus' domestic domination.

However, the seemingly strong bond between himself and the manager Antonio Conte was broken when the Italian's contract was terminated by mutual consent just last week.

That means Lukaku could look for a move away, and the latest report says Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is personally getting involved to persuade the Belgian to join the newly crowned European Champions.

READ MORE: Barcelona legend reveals 'regret' at not joining Man City in 2017

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update on Pep Guardiola's future

However, Manchester City are now said to be in the frame to sign Lukaku this summer and early indications around the player's camp suggest the Blues are offering higher wages.

The 28 year-old would also be willing to come back to the Premier League after previous stints at Chelsea, Manchester United, Everton and West Brom.

It's well known Manchester City are in the hunt for a new striker after the departure of Sergio Agüero to Barcelona. However, this latest information claiming a higher wage structure has been presented from the Etihad may be a representative aiming to secure their client the best possible offer.

Alongside Romelu Lukaku, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are seen to be the clubs prime targets.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra