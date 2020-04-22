Man City 'on the trail' of Juventus winger - PSG and Bayern Munich also interested

Manchester City, PSG and Bayern Munich are all 'on the trail' of Juventus winger, Douglas Costa (29), according to Corriere dello Sport as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Serie A side would be open to selling Costa in the summer, with a valuation of around €40m.

(Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

The Brazilian has offered Serie A's top side just two goals in all competitions this season, with his campaign being hampered by recurring injuries.

City have reportedly been interested in Costa for some time now, and have raised the possibility of offering fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus in a swap deal.

But European giants and a former team of Costa's, Bayern Munich, are also involved in the hunt for the winger.

(Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Costa has, of course, worked in the past with Pep Guardiola; buying and coaching him in his final year at Bayern. In Germany, Costa proved highly effective playing under Pep, recording 14 assists in only 27 games.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra