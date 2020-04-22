City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'on the trail' of Juventus winger - PSG and Bayern Munich also interested

Danny Lardner

Manchester City, PSG and Bayern Munich are all 'on the trail' of Juventus winger, Douglas Costa (29), according to Corriere dello Sport as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Serie A side would be open to selling Costa in the summer, with a valuation of around €40m.

juventus-v-udinese-calcio-coppa-italia
(Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

The Brazilian has offered Serie A's top side just two goals in all competitions this season, with his campaign being hampered by recurring injuries. 

City have reportedly been interested in Costa for some time now, and have raised the possibility of offering fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus in a swap deal.

But European giants and a former team of Costa's, Bayern Munich, are also involved in the hunt for the winger.

fbl-eur-c1-lokomotiv-juventus
(Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Costa has, of course, worked in the past with Pep Guardiola; buying and coaching him in his final year at Bayern. In Germany, Costa proved highly effective playing under Pep, recording 14 assists in only 27 games.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"I've already had a conversation with Guardiola..." - teenage Brazilian right-back opens up on his welcome to Manchester City

Manchester City's latest youth recruit, Yan Couto, has opened up on the welcome he received when visiting the city earlier on this year, including a direct conversation with Pep Guardiola.

Freddie Pye

Man City expected to make 'new attempt' for Serie A star in the summer

Manchester City are set to make a 'new attempt' for Milan Skriniar in the summer, according to the latest update from Calciomercato.

Danny Lardner

"You can feel the love and respect" - Veteran midfielder opens up on life at Manchester City

Fernandinho has opened up about his appreciation for Manchester City, the community itself, and his contentment in working under Pep Guardiola.

Danny Lardner

Premier League sides explore options should players be quarantined when training resumes

Premier League teams are pursuing plans to safely house players, and are exploring options should players be quarantined when training resumes.

Matt Astbury

"Our aim is to produce more Phil Fodens" - Man City academy director provides insight on talent development

Manchester City academy director, Jason Wilcox, has answered questions on the future of youth players at the club, in an exclusive interview with the National.

Danny Lardner

Man City show 'keen' interest in on-loan Championship defender - Man United and Liverpool also interested

Manchester City have joined Manchester United and Liverpool in showing a 'keen' interest in Leeds United centre back Ben White, according to the Athletic.

Matt Astbury

Man City star 'in talks' with Spanish side over a return

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is in talks with former club Valencia about a possible return.

harryasiddall

Kyle Walker seeks PR advice following social distancing breach

Kyle Walker has hired a PR advisor in the hope of improving his image, after breaking the UK social distancing guidelines.

Harry Winters

'Your talent is great, your heart too' - Man City defender makes heartwarming gesture in auction to raise funds for health workers

Manchester City's defender Aymeric Laporte made a touching gesture after an auction in France to raise funds for health workers, reports BBC presenter John Bennett.

markgough96

Leaked 2020/21 Man City third kit recreated in concept designs

With leaks of the 2020/21 Manchester City third kit emerging, our in-house City Xtra graphic designer has created some concept kits based on the rumours.

harryasiddall