Man City 'on the verge' of signing Argentine striker - plan to loan him out immeadiately

harryasiddall

Manchester City are 'on the verge' of signing Atletico Talleres striker Nahuel Bustos, with the plan to send him directly on loan to Girona for the season, according to Sky Sports in Germany.

The 22-year-old has played for the Argentine side since 2018, appearing 35 times this season, scoring 14 and assisting four. But despite City's apparent need for a striker, this transfer won't be one destined for Manchester.

fbl-argentina-superliga-river-talleres
(ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP via Getty Images)

Apparently, the plan is for Bustos to be loaned out to the City Football Group partner Girona for the rest of the season.

-----

Comments

