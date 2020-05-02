City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City one of five top European clubs interested in Argentine defender - €22 million fee mentioned

Matt Astbury

Manchester City are one of five clubs interested in signing Argentine centre-back Lucas Martinez Quatra from River Plate, according to CalcioMercato as relayed by Sport Witness.

After becoming a regular in River Plate's starting lineup since 2018/19 season, centre-back Lucas Martinez Quatra has caught the attention of clubs from around Europe.

godoy-cruz-v-river-plate-superliga-2019-20
(Photo by Alexis Lloret/Getty Images)

Italian giants Inter Milan have had a long interest in the 23-year-old, however, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Real Betis are now believed to have joined the race for the defender's services.

Quatra currently has a €22m release clause in his contract which expires in 2021. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"At the time I was thinking about my development and a move abroad might be the one." - Former Man City youngster opens up on his move

Manchester City star Leroy Sané shared a piece of advice with Rabbi Matondo before the teenager left the Etihad and moved to Germany to play for Schalke.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City's chances of signing Inter star have become 'complicated' following Champions League ban

A two-year ban imposed by UEFA, as well as the economic impact of coronavirus, has reportedly complicated Manchester City’s objective of signing Milan Skriniar.

Shruti Sadbhav

"You deserve it, you're working like a lion!" - Premier League legend heaps praise on Man City forward

Sergio Aguero admires Pep Guardiola's intensity and credits the Manchester City boss for rigorous training sessions. Meanwhile, Thierry Henry believes the Argentine striker himself 'works like a lion'.

Shruti Sadbhav

“The dream would be playing for City's first-team..." - England youngster opens up future

The 20-year-old Manchester City starlet Joel Latibeaudiere, who is currently out on loan to FC Twente, has talked about his growth alongside Phil Foden and revealed his aspirations about playing in Pep Guardiola's team.

Shruti Sadbhav

“Maybe I have the illness, and I don't even know!" - Man City star opens up on current mood amid COVID-19 pandemic

With constant rumours of when Premier League football could return; Sergio Agüero has offered an insight on how the footballers are feeling about these plans.

Shruti Sadbhav

"For me, he is the best coach in the world..." - Man City signing heaps praise on his new manager

Kluiverth Aguilar is excited about his impending move to Manchester City in 2021 and the possibility of working with Pep Guardiola. But first, he has a few aspirations of his own.

Shruti Sadbhav

Bayern Munich 'determined' to sign Man City star - £60 million fee mentioned

Bayern Munich’s Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic dropped a significant hint indicating towards the possible signing of Manchester City winger, Leroy Sane in the next transfer window despite the financial blow caused by Covid-19.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City in 'advanced talks' to sign Barcelona star - swap deal mentioned

Manchester City are in 'advanced talks' to sign Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo according to the latest reports.

Matt Astbury

Man City set to sign Celtic midfielder - compensation fee agreed

Manchester City are set to bring 16-year-old midfielder Josh Adam to the club, with a compensation fee being agreed with Celtic.

Matt Astbury

Man City set to begin negotiations with Bayern Munich over star winger - talks between player and club also begun

The deal bring Leroy Sané to Bayern Munich seems to be picking up speed, with negotiations between clubs set to get underway.

Hamish MacRae