Man City one of five top European clubs interested in Argentine defender - €22 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are one of five clubs interested in signing Argentine centre-back Lucas Martinez Quatra from River Plate, according to CalcioMercato as relayed by Sport Witness.

After becoming a regular in River Plate's starting lineup since 2018/19 season, centre-back Lucas Martinez Quatra has caught the attention of clubs from around Europe.

Italian giants Inter Milan have had a long interest in the 23-year-old, however, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Real Betis are now believed to have joined the race for the defender's services.

Quatra currently has a €22m release clause in his contract which expires in 2021.

