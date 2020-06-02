City Xtra
Man City one of five top European clubs interested in Bundesliga starlet

harryasiddall

Manchester City are interested in bringing Hertha Berlin starlet Lazar Samardzic to the club this summer, but face fierce competition from at least five top European clubs, according to Corriere dello Sport as relayed SempreMilan.

The 18-year-old is considered one of the stars of the future, and has already made his debut in the Bundesliga this season. The youngster is mainly an attacking-midfielder, but is equally capable of playing on the left-wing. 

If Samardzic were to join the club this summer, he would join Yan Couto and Kluiverth Aguilar as potential stars of the future. 

It's also unknown whether the plan would be to loan him out for more first-team experience, or to even keep him at the club in some capacity. 

