Man City one of four clubs interested in PSV starlet - Chelsea and Inter Milan also interested

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City are one of four teams interested in signing 18-year-old PSV Eindhoven prodigy, Mohamed Ihattaren, according to CalcioMercato.

The teenage attacking midfielder had made 34 appearances for the Eredivisie side across all competitions this season; which saw him register nine goals and nine assists. 

ECmhw-lXoAE7KwI

Although Ihattaren’s current deal will expire at the end of 2021/22 season, his agent Mino Raiola believes that his current team will be the best place for his development, at least for now.

Apart from Manchester City, the Dutch youth national team player has also gained interest from the likes of Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Ajax. The reports claim that the Nerazzurri have had their scouts follow Ihattaren with a keen eye on several occasions. If Manchester City plan on bringing him to Etihad, they will face serious competition from three big names provided Raiola changes his mind about Ihattaren’s future in the following year. 

