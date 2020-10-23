Man City 'one of seven' clubs interested in Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester City are one seven clubs ‘interested’ in Palmeiras youngster, Gabriel Veron, according to CalcioMercato as relayed by Sport Witness.

According to reports, no club is yet to make an 'official bid' or 'open negotiations' for Gabriel Veron; however Palmeiras 'leadership' have confirmed concrete interest and 'polls' regarding the player. The Brazilian has recently been linked with a move to Arsenal.

The 18 year-old Brazilian has caught the eye of the City hierarchy after breaking into the Palmeiras first team in 2019. He has since featured 14 times for the Brazilian club and scored four goals.

The Brazilian forward has been an integral part of the Brazilian U-17 team, earning himself the Golden Ball at the 2019 U-17 World Cup. His namesake, Gabriel Jesus, was also signed by Manchester City from Palmeiras in 2016, at the age of 19.

