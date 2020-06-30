City Xtra
Man City open discussions to sign highly rated Premier League defender

markgough96

Manchester City have initiated discussions with fellow Premier League side Bournemouth about a possible deal to bring defender Nathan Ake to the club, reports The Athletic's David Ornstein. 

Ornstein says that City had considered Ake (25), as a possible target in the winter transfer window, but decided against a move. However, the club have now reconsidered and are exploring the possibility of signing the Dutch international.

It is well-known that Pep Guardiola's primary target in the next window is a centre-back. Ake is experienced in the Premier League, young, adept at left-back and could be a strong rotation option for Aymeric Laporte. 

GettyImages-1146891298

With Bournemouth facing the prospect of relegation to the Championship, the club could be compelled to cash in on Ake. However, Ornstein does not say whether or not Ake would be signed as Manchester City's only new centre-back or alongside a further addition. Notably, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly has been strongly linked with the club in recent days. 

Some City fans may wonder whether Ake, as talented as he may be, has the talent necessary to become world-class, and whether Guardiola would want to pair up Ake with another left-footed central defender in Laporte. Nevertheless, the former Chelsea player certainly has the capacity to improve and could well be capable of making the step up at the Etihad Stadium. 

