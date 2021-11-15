Man City 'Open Talks' to Sign Ligue 1 Star - Liverpool Among European Giants Keeping Tabs on Highly-Rated Midfielder

Manchester City have initiated talks over a move for AS Monaco midfielder and Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni, according to a new report.

Tchouameni has emerged as one of the brightest young prospects across Europe after a breakthrough campaign at Monaco following his move to Niko Kovac's side for around £16 million in 2020.

The 21-year-old, who has scored twice in 20 appearances across all competitions this season, was heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea in the summer, but the west London side decided against adding the France international to their ranks, instead signing Saul Niguez on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid.

However, Tchouameni has attracted interest from a host of elite European sides this season, but with his current deal at Monaco running till 2024, the Ligue 1 side will certainly demand a substantial fee to part ways with their star midfielder.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, whose information has been translated and relayed by Manchester World, Manchester City and Liverpool have 'opened talks' over a move for Tchouameni.

It has further been mentioned that AS Monaco have set an asking price of £42 million for the defensive midfielder, who has made four Champions League group-stage appearances this season.

The Rouen-born star has made an impressive start to the season, which has seen a series of top sides monitor his progress at Monaco, who could be tempted to sell Tchouameni if a suitor club makes an attractive offer.

Manchester City have also been linked to be weighing a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who was expected to leave the Hammers in the summer to challenge for major trophies.

Though Rodri has been in a rich vein of form for Pep Guardiola's side since the start of the campaign, Tchouameni could be brought in to provide cover for veteran midfielder and club captain Fernandinho, who is in the twilight of his playing career.

