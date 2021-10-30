Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Man City Open Talks With Serie A Star's Agent - Club Have 'Appeared in Recent Weeks' for Striker

    Manchester City have opened talks with the agent of Fiorentina man Dusan Vlahovic over a potential move in January, according to the latest emerging reports.
    Author:

    The Premier League champions have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old marksman for several months, as they try and acquire the services of a top centre-forward to replace Sergio Aguero, who signed for Barcelona in June.

    After failing to secure the arrival of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane in the summer, Pep Guardiola's side are seeking to defend their league crown and possibly go one step further in the Champions League without an out-and-out striker among their ranks.

    It was reported recently that Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have joined Manchester City as ‘contenders’ in the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic, who has two years left on his current deal at Fiorentina.

    According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, whose information has been translated and relayed by Football Italia, City and Juventus have opened talks with Vlahovic's agent to try and plot a January move.

    The report further states that City's financial muscle could aid them in their pursuit of the striker, who is demanding a salary in the vicinity of €6 million-a-year. Moreover, Fiorentina will not sanction a sale for a fee below €60 million, with the Italian club open to cashing in on the Serbia international.

    Additionally, it has been mentioned that Atletico Madrid are also interested in signing Vlahovic after Fiorentina rejected a bid from the Spanish side for the Belgrad-born attacker in the summer.

    As per Gazzetta dello Sport, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, City have 'appeared to find out about the striker's intentions' in the recent weeks, as it has been reported previously that Vlahovic will not extend his current deal beyond 2023.

    While City have also been linked with a swoop for Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland, Vlahovic could prove to be a sensational acquisition should the Etihad hierarchy manage to win the race for his signature.

