    • November 11, 2021
    Man City 'Open' To Selling Raheem Sterling in January - Contract Negotiations 'Shelved' And £45-50M Price Tag Revealed

    Manchester City are open to selling forward Raheem Sterling for a price in the vicinity of £45-50 million, according to a new report.
    Sterling, who joined Manchester City in 2015, has made just six starts for the Premier League champions across all competitions so far this season, with ongoing speculation surrounding his future at the Etihad Stadium. 

    The 26-year-old has scored just four goals for the Blues since February, a minuscule amount considering the forward netted 31 times during the 2019/20 season and 25 times in the season prior. 

    There had been talks around a possible new contract for the England international, with Sterling's current contract due to expire in 2023. However, according a new report by Sean Kearns of Metro, negotiations around a new deal have been 'shelved'. 

    It has been reported that both parties are currently 'unwilling' to discuss an improved contract for the forward, with City even open to selling Sterling in the January transfer window

    Sterling was one of several City first-team stars linked with a possible move away from the club in the summer, with the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal both linked with the former Liverpool star.

    In an interview at the FT’s Business of Sport US Summit in New York in October, Sterling's future at Manchester City was thrown into further doubt, as he said: "If there was the opportunity to go somewhere else for more game time, I would be open to it at this moment in time."  

    It has further been mentioned that City are open to cashing in on Sterling for a fee between £45 million and £50 million - with the Blues preparing to model Sterling's potential sale off of Leroy Sane's move to Bayern Munich in 2020.

    Moreover, City will look to use that transfer as a 'guideline' in their valuation for Sterling, who has netted just twice for the Manchester outfit this season.

    The Blues also believe that it is more likely that they will receive bids for Sterling this summer, with City undoubtedly unwilling to lose such a valuable home-grown player, in his prime, for free in 2023. 

    Gareth Southgate's recent decision to omit Jadon Sancho from the England squad based on limited game-time for Manchester United will likely come as a stark warning to Sterling, given that the 26-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester City, with less than 12 months left for the World Cup in Qatar.

