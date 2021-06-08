Man City Open to Selling Star Player On One Condition This Summer - Player Has 'No Interest' In Harry Kane Makeweight Possibility

Raheem Sterling, who has been linked with various moves away from Manchester City this summer, has 'no interest' in joining Tottenham.

The England international has endured a mixed bag this season, with a sharp downturn in his performances during the second-half of the campaign - despite remaining one of the club's top scorers.

However, as rumours continue to intensify surrounding possible interest from various clubs across Europe, the latest information from England appears to rule out one particular name from the frame.

As Manchester City seek a move for Tottenham forward Harry Kane, and the possibility of using current first-team players to bring Daniel Levy's asking price down has been mooted, Raheem Sterling has been one player to be linked with such a move.

READ MORE: Atletico Madrid consider offering £70M star for Bernardo Silva

READ MORE: Barcelona target move for Man City winger Raheem Sterling

However, according to an exclusive report from Football Insider this week, Raheem Sterling has 'no interest' in leaving Manchester City for Tottenham this summer, with the player having no intention of being used as a makeweight in any Harry Kane bid either.

Despite the suggestion of this particular route out of the club being ruled out, it is further reinstated within the report that Raheem Sterling would be open to leaving the Etihad Stadium if it were to a Champions League club capable of competing for major trophies.

On Monday night, Barcelona were linked with an interest in the 26 year-old, however due to their financial situation, it was stated that the Camp Nou club would have to offer players in order to cover some of the initial transfer cost for the former Liverpool man.

Football Insider provide insight into what that initial transfer cost may look like, as they write that manager Pep Guardiola would be willing to sell Raheem Sterling this summer, if his £80 million valuation is met.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola makes demand of club board towards Jack Grealish

READ MORE: Where Phil Foden ranks amongst the world's most expensive players

Manchester City continue to be linked with an interest in Aston Villa man Jack Grealish, who can operate from Raheem Sterling's position at Manchester City - and some fans are calling for this particular transition to be made.

Various reports state that such is Pep Guardiola's admiration of the Birmingham club's man that he views his signings as important as the recruitment of a new striker this summer - namely Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Villa however, are expected to stand firm on their £100 million valuation of the 25 year-old, and with Manchester City unwilling to spend figures close to that particular ceiling, other avenues may have to be looked at with the aim of persuading their fellow Premier League competitors to sell.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra