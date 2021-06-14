Man City 'Open' To Signing 'Replacement' For Current Defender - £50-60M Price Bracket Not A Certainty

Manchester City are reportedly open to signing a replacement for Benjamin Mendy this summer, but would not be willing to pay their usual fees for a top-level full-back.

The left-back position has caused Manchester City and Pep Guardiola a multitude of problems over the past few seasons, despite their success on a silverware front, and the feeling is that club officials are now willing to put that right.

The 2020/2021 season saw very little change from the perspective of Benjamin Mendy, despite patches of promising form that saw him register two Premier League goals in quick succession.

As such, Oleksandr Zinchenko was called into action more times than he maybe would have expected, and certainly didn't disappoint with impressive performances both in England and in European competition.

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva has two offers for summer move from Spain

READ MORE: Man City set to make staggering offer for Bundesliga star

According to the information of Sam Lee at the Athletic, Manchester City would be 'open' to bringing in a replacement for Benjamin Mendy during the current summer transfer window.

However, as opposed to transfers for full-backs in previous seasons, it is highlighted that Manchester City officials would 'not necessarily push the boat out' for a left-back in the £50 million - £60 million bracket.

In the summer of 2017, Etihad officials spent close to £100 million for the signing of Kyle Walker at Tottenham and Benjamin Mendy at AS Monaco - after a period of very little investment in their respective positions.

On the subject of Oleksandr Zinchenko - a player who continues to impress with his work ethic and drive to compete in Pep Guardiola's star-studded squad - Sam Lee reports that the Ukraine international and his wife, Vlada Sedan, are not only expecting their first child together, but that they are also 'happy with their situation'.

READ MORE: Barcelona identify two current stars for potential swap deals with City

READ MORE: Man City have 'already made an offer' for Premier League star

The feeling is that the large share of the available funding this summer at the Etihad Stadium will be placed onto the signing of a top-class centre-forward, and potentially a new midfielder - with Harry Kane and Jack Grealish known to be admired.

However, should those positions be filled early on, and additional funding is made available through player sales such as Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, and possibly even Bernardo Silva, then additional signings should not be ruled out.

You can read the full article from Sam Lee for the Athletic here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra