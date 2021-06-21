Man City Open To Three Centre-Back Sales This Summer - Possible Arrivals Eyed Up Should Replacements Be Needed

Manchester City are reportedly open to the departure of three current first-team centre-backs this summer, should the right offers arrive and should they be able to identify suitable replacements.

The summer has already been rife with talk over a possible move for Aymeric Laporte, with the Spain international claimed to be unhappy with a lack of game time under Pep Guardiola last season.

And it now appears as though the 27 year-old might not be the only player to be welcomed by the exit door at the club this summer, with two more names have a possibility of leaving on permanent moves or on a season-long loan deal.

According to the latest information from Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, Aymeric Laporte has the possibility of being joined by both Nathan Ake and Taylor Harwood-Bellis in leaving the club this summer - with the latter almost certainly heading out on a second consecutive loan spell.

On the subject of Nathan Ake, the report states that the Netherlands international is in a similar situation to that of his central defensive partner Aymeric Laporte, with injury and form of players ahead of him at the club limiting his playing time.

From the viewpoint of Manchester City officials, Stuart Brennan writes that the club would be 'willing to let him go' for the right price, with reports from Italy recently claiming that Jose Mourinho's AS Roma would be one potential suitor, albeit on an initial loan deal.

Aymeric Laporte is also understood to be seeking a move away from the club, but while FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Real Madrid are all admirers of the centre-back, there are concerns that neither club could match Manchester City's valuation - which is believed to be in excess of €60 million.

Should Aymeric Laporte leave the club in the coming weeks, and possibly join Nathan Ake on the way out, then Manchester City would almost certainly reinvest funds into a replacement, with Villarreal's Pau Torres known to be one player on their list.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis could still find himself playing Premier League football next season, with recently-promoted Brentford known to be admirers of the player and interested in taking him for the duration of next season.



There has also been an understanding that several Bundesliga clubs admire the potential of the Stockport-born centre-back, however Manchester City would almost certainly stand firm on only letting him leave on a loan deal - such is his potential in the game.

