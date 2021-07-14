Man City Opt For Patience In Hunt For £150M Striker, Club 'Signal' For £50M Defensive Recruit - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #29

As we move closer towards our 30th edition this summer, here is the latest round-up of the latest Manchester City transfer news from the past 24 hours.

While Wednesday was more about on the field action for Manchester City, and the confirmation of two pre-season fixtures, the transfer rumour mill continued to turn, and it was more on the usual names of the summer window.

In the 29th edition of our daily transfer round-up, we bring you the very latest on the situation surrounding Harry Kane, the return of Nuno Mendes to our write-ups, and a potential agreement for one outgoing striker.

All this and much more, in City Xtra's Daily Transfer Round-Up...

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 7/10

Let's kick things off with the most high-profile target of the summer transfer window for Manchester City.

It's Charlie Eccleshare of the Athletic who brings the latest on the situation, just days after Harry Kane completed his international duties with England in heartbreaking fashion in the European Championships final.

It was reported on Wednesday morning that while Manchester City are expected to be willing to pay more than £100 million for the Tottenham striker, it is less clear whether they would be willing to go as high as £150 million - which is where Daniel Levy appears to be standing firm.

For the fans who are stressing out over the time being taken in Manchester City's search for an immediate Sergio Aguero replacement, the Athletic provide some even more stress-worthy news so hold tight here...

Eccleshare writes that City are 'willing to bide their time' in the next few weeks for Harry Kane, but there is a feeling that this summer presents a very small window during which they can sign the striker.



This all seems like the more realistic situation at present, with Manchester City still expected to return for Harry Kane with an improvement on their initial £100 million opening bid. For the club officials, there is seemingly a lack of urgency, and with still well over a month to go until the Englishman would be available for first-team action, you can't really blame them.

This one is still very much in the works, so let's stay patient.

Nuno Mendes - Rumour Rating: 4/10

Moving on to a name you may not have seen mentioned for a while, and name that seemed dead in the water when it came to the possibility of moving to Manchester City this summer, and that is Nuno Mendes.

Wednesday brought about a fresh report from Portugal, who provide some level of insight into Manchester City's stance on the situation - and to be honest, very little has changed since you last heard about the young full-back.

According to the information of Correio da Manhã, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City have Nuno Mendes ‘signalled’, but ‘are reluctant’ to pay the €50 million demanded by Sporting.

Not sure what 'signalled' means in relation to this, but we'll go ahead and presume it means Etihad officials are interested in the player - which is something we already know.

The report goes on to provide the plan from the viewpoint of the Portuguese club, who reportedly would like to sell Nuno Mendes to the Premier League champions this summer, and then keep the player for another year back on loan.

Considering Manchester City's insistence and focus on signing players in other positions, namely Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, we just can't see this one being done for the fees reported.

Although, should he remain at Sporting beyond the summer, expect to see Manchester City return for the player next summer, should he maintain his upwards trajectory on the continent.

Departures

Lukas Nmecha - Rumour Rating: 7/10

This one has been dragging on for a while hasn't it? Although, for some, that's been a theme of the current transfer window both in the case of arrivals and departures. Patience, we're nearly there.

According to information from Italy, and journalist Gianluigi Longari of Sport Italia, Manchester City's rising German striker Lukas Nmecha is close to reaching an agreement with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

This one wouldn't be a shock to anyone.

Nmecha has already spent time with Wolfsburg, albeit not an incredibly successful period, and so the German outfit returning for the player on a permanent basis would be straight forward business you'd imagine.

Although, given the amount of clubs that have already been linked with a move for Lukas Nmecha, don't be too shocked to see another twist in this particular saga this summer.

Ivan Ilic - Rumour Rating: 7/10

Moving on to another less glossy, but rather lengthy transfer saga this summer, and it concerns the future of Serbian midfielder Ivan Ilic - who has been attracting interest from both within the City Football Group and outside of it.

As per the information of local news outlet L'Arena, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Hellas Verona are continuing to work on a deal for Ilic, and talks with Manchester City are claimed to be progressing well.

From the side of the Premier League champions, it is reported that Manchester City are ‘beginning to evaluate with more conviction’ the idea of letting Ilic leave on loan again, and would accept around €1 million for the deal.

Standard stuff, nothing too crazy, a quick earner, and more money in the bank for Erlin... no.

Liam Delap - Rumour Rating: 8.5/10

We'll close off Wednesday's edition with a small, but exciting update on the future of Liam Delap, and where the young striker lies within Pep Guardiola's immediate plans at Manchester City.

According to the information of the well-sourced Martin Blackburn at the Sun, several Championships clubs are keen to take Liam Delap on loan for the upcoming campaign, but Pep Guardiola is labelled as a 'big fan' and will not sanction any switch - at least not until he has a striker.

It is further explained that the Manchester City manager plans to hand Delap a chance to impress during Manchester City's pre-season period, where they are set to take on Preston North End at the Academy Stadium, and Troyes over in France.

This seems like the very least the former Derby County academy product deserves, after what was a ridiculous campaign with the EDS squad last season. Don't rule out a vastly increased involvement in the first-team next season, that's for sure.

