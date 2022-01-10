Skip to main content
Man City Opted for Harry Kane Over Erling Haaland Last Summer Because of Crucial Pep Guardiola Factor

Tottenham forward Harry Kane was above Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland in Manchester City's list of targets last summer, according to a new report, which has explained why the England international was the first-choice target for Pep Guardiola's side.

Harry Kane's desire to join Pep Guardiola's side in the summer after yet another disappointing, trophy-less campaign in north London has been well-documented since the 28-year-old's failed attempts to engineer a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City were hunting for a suitable man to fill the void left up top after Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona, which saw Kane publicly highlight his intentions to play alongside Kevin De Bruyne and compete for major trophies towards the latter stages of the previous campaign.

It was then reported that Guardiola had personally requested the Etihad hierarchy to negotiate the signing of Kane with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who was adamant about holding on to the England captain owing to the length of time remaining on the forward's current deal at the club.

Despite trying to force an exit by prolonging his return to pre-season training, the absence of a release clause in Kane's contract and City's reluctance to match Levy's incredible asking price of a reported £150 million saw the attacker concede defeat in his bid to join the Premier League champions.

However, Kane has again been linked with a move to Manchester City in January, though it remains highly unlikely that the league leaders will announce any fresh signings midway through the campaign despite Ferran Torres' €55 million switch to Barcelona. 

According to The Athletic, City made Kane their number-one target over Haaland because the club felt he was available for a move and his experience of having played and flourished in the Premier League over the years.

It has been mentioned that Kane, who knows 'a lot' of players in the Manchester City dressing room, was seen as the perfect fit for Pep Guardiola's style of play - as someone who has the ability to drop deep and operate as a false nine whilst being clinical in the box.

Meanwhile, there was a belief amongst the club's hierarchy that Kane was better suited to City than Erling Haaland, who they felt would not have been helped by the rather counter-attacking style of play he was accustomed to at Borussia Dortmund.

While Guardiola has repeatedly ruled out the capture of a centre-forward in the January transfer window, reliable reports have suggested that Manchester City are interested in signing Haaland from Dortmund in the summer.

It was reported recently that Real Madrid pose the biggest threat to the Sky Blues in their pursuit of the Leeds-born star, though it remains to be seen whether Haaland picks the Etihad Stadium as his next destination, with a series of elite European clubs in the running for his signature.

