Man City Outlay Demands For Star Forward With Champions League Giants 'Firming Up' Interest

Juventus are ready to “firm up” their interest in Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, according to Martin Blackburn of The Sun.

Gabriel Jesus, who had a difficult campaign with Manchester City last season scoring just 14 goals in 42 appearances, has been continually been linked with a potential move to Turin this summer.

The 24 year-old, who joined Manchester City in 2017 for a fee of £27 million, made his debut in a 2-2 draw against Spurs, and has since gone to make 195 appearances and score 82 goals under Pep Guardiola.

However, it has been widely reported both in Italy and now in England, that the Brazilian international is wanted by Juventus manager Max Allegri ahead of the new season.

As the 2021/22 campaign nears, it is expected that Manchester City will be active in the transfer market in the coming weeks, with first-team departures anticipated as the club looks to try and finance the transfers of both Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

The Blues have already bid farewell to striker Sergio Aguero this summer, who joined FC Barcelona on a free transfer, and Martin Blackburn has suggested that Gabriel Jesus could also depart, as he reports that Juventus “appear ready to firm up their interest” in the 24 year-old.

The journalist goes on to claim that Brazilian is the Serie A club's “number one target” but their financial situation could prove a stumbling block in any potential negotiations.

Martin Blackburn reports that “City want cash up front," although it had been suggested in Italy that any potential move for Jesus would be an initial loan with an obligation to buy.

The Athletic have also reported that a potential transfer could be on the horizon for Jesus, with Sam Lee describing the transfer as potentially “beneficial to both clubs.”

