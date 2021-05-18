Man City Owned Club Set To Sign Brazilian Midfielder After 'Accelerating' Negotiations

City Football Group club ESTAC Troyes are now in advanced talks to sign Fluminense wonderkid Metinho, keeping up with the reports that emerged last month after Manchester City confirmed Kayky’s transfer from the same club.

Metinho is a creative force in the midfield and currently captains the under-17 team of Fluminense and plays for the club’s under-20 side as well.

According to a previous report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as relayed by City Xtra, the City Football Group were working on signing the young midfielder in the same deal after confirming the signing of his companion Kayky for an initial sum of €10 million.

In the latest development to this situation, as reported by RMC Sport and relayed by Get French Football News, City Football Group-owned ESTAC Troyes are currently in advanced talks to sign the 18-year-old Metinho.

Troyes is a newly promoted Ligue 1 side and comes under CFG’s ever-growing umbrella of clubs across the world. Having accelerated negotiations, the group along with the French side are hoping to announce the Brazilian as their new signing in the coming days. However, the size of the fee involved in this deal is currently unclear.

In line with this latest report, it looks like Metinho will directly play for Troyes, unlike Kayky who will come to Manchester initially.

The Democratic Republic of Congo born midfielder is one of the hottest prospects in football, featuring in The Guardian’s “Next Generation 2020”. He is an intelligent midfielder, gifted with good ball control, movement, distribution, and vision.

The youngster is extremely good at crucial interceptions and tackles for his team, mainly playing in defensive midfield but with a much-appreciated creative skill. He has a good sense of anticipation while defending and is generally very reliable in sweeping up transitions.

The player will not leave the Brazilian side until 2022, just like his forward friend Kayky. Previous reports suggested CFG have agreed to an initial €15 million deal (potentially rising to €30 million+ in bonuses) with Fluminense for both the players in a joint deal.

However, the completion of Kayky’s deal ahead of Metinho’s throws a shadow of doubt on that information.

