Man City owner directly leading negotiations deal for La Liga star

Various outlets are reporting Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour is directly negotiating the deal for winger Ferran Torres with the La Liga outfit's owner, Peter Lim.

In what is turning into a bit of a transfer saga, Ferran Torres' move to Manchester City seems to have taken on a whole new significance. On Friday, various outlets suggested owner Sheikh Mansour is directly involved in negotiations for the 20-year-old - something we've certainly never seen before, and to say it's hard to believe would be an understatement.

This maybe highlights how much the club feel this deal is key for success in future campaigns and show how desperate they are to land their man. Torres has been key to everything positive about Valencia this season, scoring four goals and notching four assists in the league.

The key bargaining position Manchester City have is that Torres will next season be entering his final year of his current contract. The Spanish outfit will not want to lose their key man for free, meaning the Blues could get the winger for a cut price.

