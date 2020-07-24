City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City owner directly leading negotiations deal for La Liga star

harryasiddall

Various outlets are reporting Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour is directly negotiating the deal for winger Ferran Torres with the La Liga outfit's owner, Peter Lim.  

In what is turning into a bit of a transfer saga, Ferran Torres' move to Manchester City seems to have taken on a whole new significance. On Friday, various outlets suggested owner Sheikh Mansour is directly involved in negotiations for the 20-year-old - something we've certainly never seen before, and to say it's hard to believe would be an understatement.

fbl-esp-liga-valencia-villarreal

This maybe highlights how much the club feel this deal is key for success in future campaigns and show how desperate they are to land their man. Torres has been key to everything positive about Valencia this season, scoring four goals and notching four assists in the league.

The key bargaining position Manchester City have is that Torres will next season be entering his final year of his current contract. The Spanish outfit will not want to lose their key man for free, meaning the Blues could get the winger for a cut price.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City to complete transfer of La Liga winger 'in the coming days' - €40 million fee to be offered

Manchester City are set to complete the transfer of Valencia winger Ferran Torres in the coming days, with a total sum of €40 million set to be put forward by the Premier League club in the next round of negotiations, according to Eurosport.

Freddie Pye

Man City have a 'total agreement' with La Liga star - club working to end the deal 'now'

Manchester City have reportedly reached a 'total agreement' with Ferran Torres, with negotiations with Valencia at an 'advanced stage'.

harryasiddall

by

Alphie Izzett

Sources close to River Plate midfielder confirm Man City’s owners have made ‘an important offer’

Sources close to River Plate midfielder Jorge Carrascal (22) have confirmed to Colombian news outlet El Espectador that the City Football Group have made ‘an important offer’ for the player.

markgough96

Talks between Napoli and Man City are 'gaining momentum' - agent is bringing the parties 'closer together'

Negotiations between Manchester City and Napoli for the defender Kalidou Koulibaly are 'gaining momentum', according to the Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24.

Danny Lardner

Man City considering €35 million plus player deal to sign La Liga star

Manchester City are considering tabling €35 million alongside central defensive midfielder, Yangel Herrera, as part of its pursuit of Valencia winger Ferran Torres, according to Marca as relayed by Sport Witness.

Sam Puddephatt

Kalidou Koulibaly 'really likes' Man City - feeling that difference between clubs 'can be bridged'

Negotiations between Manchester City and Napoli are ongoing despite the apparent rejection of the Premier League side's initial €65 million bid for Kalidou Koulibaly, with the player himself showing a keen interest in the move, according to reports in Italy.

Freddie Pye

Representatives of Man City target drop major hints at transfer on social media

The representatives of Ferran Torres have dropped a major transfer hint on social media on Wednesday evening - a possible hint that was shared by the La Liga winger himself on Instagram.

Freddie Pye

Bayern Munich defender confirmed as a Man City target - but Real Madrid could scupper move

Manchester City are targeting Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, but the player prefers a move to Real Madrid, says James Ducker.

markgough96

Man City winger is 'doing his best' to persuade Serie A midfielder to join Pep Guardiola's side

Riyad Mahrez is working hard to convince his compatriot Ismael Bennacer (22) to sign for City in the summer, say Le10Sport.

markgough96

“Therefore I made my decision” – Former Man City star talks about relationship with Pep Guardiola as he reveals why he left the club

Former City winger Leroy Sane has opened up about his relationship with Pep Guardiola and why he left the club to join Bayern Munich this summer, in an interview with Sport Bild in Germany.

Danny Lardner