Man City Owners Interested In 'Exciting Young Midfielder' From USA - Move To City Football Group Club Rumoured

Manchester City’s parent organisation have reportedly taken interest in a promising young midfielder from the United States as they continue to secure the services of exciting prospects from around the world.
The Abu Dhabi based group boasts of a vast network of clubs on multiple continents, with the tally rising up to 10 clubs after their recent acquisition of French club, ESTAC Troyes.

The City Football Group has always maintained its objective of promoting beautiful football, identifying and developing grassroots talent which is complemented by its highly sophisticated machinery of talent acquisition.

According to the latest information provided by Steven Goff of The Washington Post, the City Football Group has taken interest in D.C United midfielder Kevin Paredes.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who is a D.C. United Academy graduate, is highly regarded as one of the most exciting young players in the MLS and has impressed everyone with his development so far.

Paredes has made 24 appearances for D.C. United’s senior team since his debut, scoring one goal and providing one assist for the MLS club during this period.

The United States U-17 Men’s National Team player operates on the left side of the midfield and has impressed everyone with his ability to score from a midfield position, while remaining disciplined in defence.

No particular City Football Group has been mentioned in the report but the global conglomerate’s US subsidiary New York City Football Club remains a viable option for the player's further development.

If signed from D.C United, Paredes will join a host of young players in the City Football Group’s family which is made up of the brightest footballing talents from all over the world.

