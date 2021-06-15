Sports Illustrated home
Man City Owners Secure Signing of Brazilian Midfielder - Confirmed in Club Statement

Fluminense have released rising star midfielder Metinho, following a mutual agreement with the City Football Group, meaning he's able to join a club in Europe next season.
The long-winded saga involving the Brazilian midfielder seems to have come to an end, after an official statement on Fluminense's website announced Metinho's departure from the club.

After discussions with the City Football Group - the parent company of Manchester City, the idea is for the 18 year-old to now play for a club in Europe to gain some invaluable experience at such a young age. 

Arsenal were also interested in the teenager, but he's seemingly chose to develop under the pathway of the City Football Group; who have a portfolio of clubs including the likes of Manchester City, New York City and Melbourne City. 

READ MORE: Man City set to secure first signing of the summer transfer window

READ MORE: City defender's camp make suggestion on player's future

In their official statement, Fluminense persist that the deals for both Metinho and Kayky have developed a 'great relationship' between the two sides that they can use to their advantage further down the line.

The story was initially broke by Fabrizio Romano, who says Troyes seems the most likely of the City Football Group-owned sides to take the Brazilian. He also points out the fee to make the deal happen sits at around €5 million plus add-ons.

Metinho is a combative midfielder, who is capable of playing in both an attacking and a box-to-box role. Whether there's a future at Manchester City is unknown, but the club have certainly done a lot to make the transfer happen. 

