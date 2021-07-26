Man City 'Persistent' on Convincing English Club to Sell Forward - Player 'Positive' Over Financial Terms

Manchester City are doing everything in their power to persuade Tottenham to sell Harry Kane this summer, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola's are hunting for a suitable replacement for Sergio Agüero, who left the club for Barcelona in June after a ten-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, and reports have hinted that the Catalan boss has personally requested the City board to broker a deal for Kane.

It was previously confirmed by various sources that City had an initial £100 million bid rejected for Kane in June, with some sources stating that discussions over a potential swoop for Kane continued between City and the striker's entourage behind the scenes while he was away with Gareth Southgate's side.

The forward, who turns 28 next week, has reportedly been given the go-ahead to seal a blockbuster move to the Etihad Stadium, which Kane had chosen as his preferred destination as he looked set to bid farewell to his boyhood club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, it is has been reported that the England captain is set to miss out on the opening day Premier League clash between Spurs and City on August 15, as he recovers after featuring at the European Championships.

It was reported by Ekrem Konur on Monday that despite Levy's persistence to keep hold of his star forward, City are doing everything they can to convince the Spurs chief to sanction a sale for the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner.

Additionally, it has been mentioned that Guardiola has not given up hopes of signing Kane, who is more than happy with the financial package the Manchester side have put on the table.

This comes on the back of Sunday's update that stated that Spurs' billionaire owner Joe Lewis is at odds with Kane owing to the pressure from the striker's camp to force a move to the Premier League champions.

It has further been stated that the forward has 'weakened' his chances of securing a move to Manchester, despite previous reports suggesting that Kane thinks he has a gentleman's agreement in place with Levy that will allow him to leave for the right price.

Furthermore, Kane believes that Tottenham are willing to cash in on him in what is a major change of position from the club, as Levy previously maintained that the attacker is not for sale 'at any price'.

After yet another sub-par campaign for the north Londoners, Kane openly stated, in an interview with Gary Neville for The Overlap in May, that he needed to conduct an 'honest conversation' over his future with club chairman Daniel Levy, with the England captain poised to move on and compete for major trophies elsewhere.

Following the interview that paved the way for heavy speculation surrounding Kane's future at Tottenham, Levy was allegedly 'furious' with the way Kane expressed his desire to leave, with subsequent reports suggesting that relations between the pair are 'pretty much broken'.

However, it has been mentioned that Kane didn't hand in an official transfer request to the chairman, nor did the England captain 'directly communicate' his desire to move on, which has become more evident in recent present.

