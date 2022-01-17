Skip to main content

Man City Place Erling Haaland 'On Top' of Transfer Shortlist - Barcelona and Real Madrid Set to Lure Star Striker to Spain This Summer

Manchester City are expected to put Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland on 'top' of their summer transfer plans, according to a new report, which has mentioned that Barcelona and Real Madrid look set to lure the Leeds-born forward with a move to La Liga.

Erling Haaland’s future continues to remain the biggest topic of conversation in world football, with a cluster of top European clubs set to line up to stake their respective claims in signing the Norway international.

With the 21-year old publicly revealing last week that Borussia Dortmund are ‘pushing’ him to soon make a decision on his future past the summer, the speculation surrounding Haaland's future at the Signal Iduna Park is not expected to die down anytime soon.

As the former Red Bull Salzburg star's £64 million release clause is set to activate in the summer, Manchester City are expected to be right up there in the race to sign one of the most sought-after strikers in world football.

According to the latest information of Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Sky Blues are understood to be ‘looking’ for a striker in the summer, with Erling Haaland understood to be on top of their priority list.

Read More

It has been further stated that the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid are also set to lure the Borussia Dortmund marksman with a potential move to Spain, with the latter currently said to be the leading contenders in the race for Haaland's signature.

Following Sergio Aguero’s departure from the club last season, Ferran Torres’ recent return to Spanish football has not helped solve Manchester City’s striker woes in the current campaign.

While deploying a false nine system has worked wonders for the Premier League champions, it has been reported recently that Pep Guardiola has asked officials at the Etihad Stadium to make a ‘definitive effort’ to lure Haaland to the east side of Manchester in the summer.

While only time will tell whether Erling Haaland becomes a Manchester City player in the summer, what is certainly not up for debate is how ideal the move looks like on paper for all parties involved.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Haaland
Transfer Rumours

Man City Place Erling Haaland 'On Top' of Transfer Shortlist - Barcelona and Real Madrid Set to Lure Star Striker to Spain This Summer

17 seconds ago
imago1009129848h
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola Was Right, Manchester City's Elite Pressing Earned Them Three Points Against Chelsea - City Xtra Analysis

17 minutes ago
imago1002826844h
News

Ben Foster Reveals 'Bromance' Between Ederson and Scott Carson In Latest Fozcast Episode

30 minutes ago
Patrick Roberts Derby County
Transfer Rumours

Sunderland Set to Finalise Loan Move for Man City Winger Until End of Season Ahead of Impending Medical

39 minutes ago
imago1009130800h
News

"We Will Lose One or Two Games" - Pep Guardiola Gives Hope to Chelsea and Liverpool in Premier League Title Race

1 hour ago
imago1009131365h
News

"Kevin De Bruyne Made the Difference" - Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea 'Failed to Show Quality' Against Man City

2 hours ago
imago1009031863h
News

Erling Haaland 'Top' of City's List, Young Starlet Set For Championship Loan - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 16th 2022

14 hours ago
KDB vs Chelsea Home 2
News

"It is Only January" - Kevin De Bruyne Fires Title Race Warning to Man City Teammates Despite Pole Position in Premier League Table

15 hours ago