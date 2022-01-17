Man City Place Erling Haaland 'On Top' of Transfer Shortlist - Barcelona and Real Madrid Set to Lure Star Striker to Spain This Summer

Manchester City are expected to put Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland on 'top' of their summer transfer plans, according to a new report, which has mentioned that Barcelona and Real Madrid look set to lure the Leeds-born forward with a move to La Liga.

Erling Haaland’s future continues to remain the biggest topic of conversation in world football, with a cluster of top European clubs set to line up to stake their respective claims in signing the Norway international.

With the 21-year old publicly revealing last week that Borussia Dortmund are ‘pushing’ him to soon make a decision on his future past the summer, the speculation surrounding Haaland's future at the Signal Iduna Park is not expected to die down anytime soon.

As the former Red Bull Salzburg star's £64 million release clause is set to activate in the summer, Manchester City are expected to be right up there in the race to sign one of the most sought-after strikers in world football.

According to the latest information of Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Sky Blues are understood to be ‘looking’ for a striker in the summer, with Erling Haaland understood to be on top of their priority list.

It has been further stated that the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid are also set to lure the Borussia Dortmund marksman with a potential move to Spain, with the latter currently said to be the leading contenders in the race for Haaland's signature.

Following Sergio Aguero’s departure from the club last season, Ferran Torres’ recent return to Spanish football has not helped solve Manchester City’s striker woes in the current campaign.

While deploying a false nine system has worked wonders for the Premier League champions, it has been reported recently that Pep Guardiola has asked officials at the Etihad Stadium to make a ‘definitive effort’ to lure Haaland to the east side of Manchester in the summer.

While only time will tell whether Erling Haaland becomes a Manchester City player in the summer, what is certainly not up for debate is how ideal the move looks like on paper for all parties involved.

