Man City plan €100M bid for star striker in summer window

Manchester City are prepared to make an offer of €100 million for Tottenham star, Harry Kane, according to the latest reports on Thursday afternoon.

There is a feeling in several corners that the upcoming transfer window will involve some major business from Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola looks to seal a squad that will compete during the final two years of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Business in the summer is almost certainly set to involve a desire to strengthen in the forward positions, and specifically striker, with Sergio Aguero ageing, battling with fitness issues, and entering the final year of his contract.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

It still remains to be seen whether the Argentine forward will renew his deal in the North-West, or whether he will be moving on as a free agent in the summer. There has so far been no major developments on that front, however fans can expect updates over the course of the coming weeks.

According to Bild's Christian Falk, Manchester City seem to have their focus on Tottenham front man, Harry Kane and are preparing an offer of €100 million.

It has previously been report that City would be interested in Kane, however how likely it is for any club to offer the finances demanded by Daniel Levy and co remains to be seen. If any club could cough up the required economics, City would certainly be in that conversation.

