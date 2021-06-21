Sports Illustrated home
Man City Plan A 'High-Profile Arrival' To Replace Two Current Forwards

In the event that Manchester City allow either Bernardo Silva or Riyad Mahrez to leave the club in the summer transfer window, a 'high-profile arrival' may be signed to replace them, according to the Manchester Evening News.
Recent reports have suggested that Bernardo Silva is angling for a move to Spain after growing unhappy with life in England, and it is believed that Manchester City would be willing to let the 26 year-old go if they received a suitable bid for him. 

Manchester City are also understood to be entertaining offers for Algerian winger, Riyad Mahrez and could 'cash in' on the 30 year-old following his strong end to the campaign. 

The news comes from Manchester Evening News reporter Stuart Brennan, who also reveals that Aston Villa's Jack Grealish would be the top target should midfield or forward reinforcements be required. 

Although cover is provided on the right flank by Phil Foden and the newly-promoted academy star Cole Palmer, Brennan states that "a high-profile departure would make a high-profile arrival a necessity".

As for the left wing, Manchester City are well stocked, with Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling the current options. 

Brennan notes that, whilst a start in the Champions League final has partially silenced talk of Raheem Sterling seeking a move elsewhere, and the Englishman expects to remain at the Etihad Stadium for next season, the 26year-old's current two year contract should be a topic for discussion after the Euros.

