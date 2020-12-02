Man City plan big moves for next summer’s transfer window – numerous positions to be strengthened

As per the latest reports from transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are planning on spending big next summer, with less importance being placed on the January window.

Several high-profile targets have been identified, with a ‘top striker’, a physical midfielder, and defender being linked with moves to the Etihad Stadium.

With club legend Sergio Aguero’s future in question given his contract being due to expire next summer, bosses at Manchester City are reportedly planning on landing a ‘top striker’ at the club. Erling Haaland, Lautaro Martinez, and Joao Felix have all been linked with the Sky Blues should club record-scorer Aguero depart.

Another long-standing player for the club, Fernandinho, has already spoken about his future in Manchester being up in the air. Unsure if he will be offered an extension, it is expected that the Brazilian will continue his footballing career either in the MLS or his home country come next summer.

Borussia Monchengladbach defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria is among several names on the shortlist to fill Fernandinho’s role, with Romano suggesting that the focus of City is more on the Swiss midfielder than another reported target - Ismael Bennacer.

Despite the defensive investment by Pep Guardiola and co. over summer, Manchester City are claimed by Fabrizio Romano to be eyeing up several potential centre back options should one be needed in 2021. One player City's Catalan coach is claimed to have his eye on is fellow countryman, Pau Torres (23) - who has impressed at the back for Villarreal and Spain.

You can expect plenty more developments on City's transfer plans over the course of the next few months, and there's only one place to be to keep up to date...

