Man City Plan For New Striker Approach Revealed in New Report

Manchester City have devised a relatively different plan of attack in their pursuit of a long-term replacement for the recently departed Sergio Aguero this summer.

The current summer transfer window always had the potential to be unique from a financial perspective, as almost every club across the globe comes to terms with the monetary implications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For Manchester City, their primary summer targets are both at the very top-end in regards to the valuations placed on them by their respective clubs.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is expected to be valued at a sum in excess of £80 million, while Manchester City's top striker target Harry Kane is understood to be valued at around £150 million by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

While Manchester City sources have already briefed English media to deny possible swap deals involving Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo with FC Barcelona, it now appears as though swap deals on the whole are not ruled out this summer.

According to the information of Mike McGrath at the Telegraph this week, the ongoing summer transfer window will be the first where 'big clubs' are willing to use makeweights to land top targets.

But does this apply to Pep Guardiola's side? This report certainly believes so.

McGrath continues by reporting that Manchester City would consider using players to 'increase the value of a deal' for a striker to replace Sergio Aguero this summer.

While various reports from English press have linked a multitude of Manchester City first-team players with moves to Tottenham as part of a deal for Harry Kane, one player has already indicated his reluctancy at being used as a makeweight.

The player is Raheem Sterling - who is expected to enter contract negotiations with Manchester City over a new and improved deal after the European Championships.

However, players who could find themselves put forward for a new striker - and not necessarily Harry Kane - include the likes of want-away Bernardo Silva, a relatively out of favour Gabriel Jesus, and an unhappy Aymeric Laporte.

