Man City Plan Surrounding First-Team Star Revealed Amid Ongoing Transfer Speculation

Manchester City are currently 'not considering' a move for departing Real Madrid centre-back, Sergio Ramos despite recent reports linking him with a move to the Etihad Stadium.

The Spaniard has decided to call time on a hugely decorated career in the Spanish capital, where he's played over 600 times for Los Blancos.

Yesterday, fresh reports in Spain revealed both Manchester City and Manchester United were set to make a contract offer to the defender as he searches for a new club.

However, a report from AS, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, has quickly silenced such talks. As it was reported in Manchester nearly a month ago, Manchester City are currently 'not considering' a move for Sergio Ramos.

Sources close to the club have suggested that the player has never even been on the club's radar, despite his incredible European pedigree and rumours linking current defender, Aymeric Laporte with a move away from the club.

On that, it is reported that Manchester City's plan is to keep the central defender around despite talk of his 'push for an exit'.

At the present, Pep Guardiola is expecting to go into the season with the four names that finished the last; Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Aké.

Even if in the situation where Aymeric Laporte moves on this summer, Fernandinho is expected to slot in as the fourth centre-back option - with the Brazilian set to agree to a one-year contract extension.

But the Sergio Ramos talk seems dead in the water, with a move to Paris Saint-Germain seen as the more likely option for the Spaniard.

