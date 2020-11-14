SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City player speaks out on future amid links to Real Madrid and Barcelona

markgough96

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia was quizzed about his future at the club, but was non-committal in his answer, reports El Mundo as relayed by Sport Witness. 

Garcia is currently on international duty with the Spanish national team, after the youngster broke into Luis Enrique's squad towards the end of last season. 

The defender was asked about his future in England, with it heavily believed that Garcia is likely to join Barcelona, either in January or as a free agent in the summer.

Additionally, Real Madrid have recently been rumoured to be interested in Garcia, with a report claiming that the club are scouting him during the international fixtures. 

manchester-city-v-fc-porto-group-c-uefa-champions-league (5)

"The only thing I can say is that I am a Man City player. I have a contract", Garcia said - an answer that is revealing in what it does not say, and indicates that the player's desire is still to leave the club.

He continued: "I am very grateful - they [the club] were the ones who bet on me. I'm grateful for the confidence of Pep [Guardiola], Txiki [Begiristain], everyone...and nothing, just that." 

The Spaniard was also asked about his style of play as a defender. 

"My function is to defend - if you have to kick, you do it. If you have to give a pass, it is done. If you have to go out with the ball, it is done. If you have to clear, it's done", he responded.

An insight into defending there. Thanks for that, Eric. 

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Real Madrid scouts set to 'closely follow' Man City defender - could rival Barcelona with a bid

Real Madrid social media account Bernabeu Digital has made an interesting claim about the Spanish club's interest in Man City's Eric Garcia.

markgough96

Ligue 1 club eyeing up a move for Man City full-back ahead of January transfer window

Marseille are eyeing a move for Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore in January.

Adam Booker

Man City 'working on' plans to extend two major contracts - pay rises taking wages to in excess of £400K per week

Manchester City's long-term preparations and planning procedures appear to be set to continue in the next few months, as the club are lining up strategies to extend two major contracts in the first-team squad.

City Xtra

Man City have 'ideal' date in mind for Pep Guardiola contract decision - previous invitations to extend rejected

With every passing week, there appears to be more and more talk and speculation over the future of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City - whether that is news directly concerning the Catalan himself, or in the form of candidates that could replace him at the Etihad.

City Xtra

Erling Haaland revealed as 'genuine target' for Man City - three other players identified as possible transfer targets

The fantastic world of Manchester City transfer rumours appears to be kicking back into full swing, just weeks after the summer market came to a close in early October. This time, there's more information on three positions, and three names that are being targeted by Etihad officials.

City Xtra

Riyad Mahrez sustains injury problem during Algeria match day training ahead of Zimbabwe clash - player 'should be fit' for next game

Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez suffered from ‘slight back pain’ during his country’s African Cup of Nations qualifying game against Zimbabwe on Thursday night, as per reports from DZ Foot.

Sam Puddephatt

by

ballabee90

Man City have 'stepped up' striker search this week - criteria outlined ahead of January window

Manchester City have reportedly 'stepped up' their search for a new striker ahead of the January transfer window, following a realisation that they are short in this position, as per the latest reports from England.

City Xtra

How Riyad Mahrez reacted to being dropped from Man City matchday squad for Liverpool clash

Algeria national team coach Djamel Belmadi has revealed the reaction of Riyad Mahrez to being dropped from the Manchester City matchday squad for their 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

City Xtra

by

seghaier9

Man City 'continue to lead' race to sign Barcelona star - 'two important factors' may influence decision

Manchester City 'continue to be in the lead' to sign Barcelona legend Lionel Messi next summer.

harryasiddall

“He is the best passer I’ve ever played against." - Liverpool defender heaps praise on Man City star

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has hailed Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as the best passer he's ever played against.

harryasiddall