Man City player speaks out on future amid links to Real Madrid and Barcelona

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia was quizzed about his future at the club, but was non-committal in his answer, reports El Mundo as relayed by Sport Witness.

Garcia is currently on international duty with the Spanish national team, after the youngster broke into Luis Enrique's squad towards the end of last season.

The defender was asked about his future in England, with it heavily believed that Garcia is likely to join Barcelona, either in January or as a free agent in the summer.

Additionally, Real Madrid have recently been rumoured to be interested in Garcia, with a report claiming that the club are scouting him during the international fixtures.

"The only thing I can say is that I am a Man City player. I have a contract", Garcia said - an answer that is revealing in what it does not say, and indicates that the player's desire is still to leave the club.

He continued: "I am very grateful - they [the club] were the ones who bet on me. I'm grateful for the confidence of Pep [Guardiola], Txiki [Begiristain], everyone...and nothing, just that."

The Spaniard was also asked about his style of play as a defender.

"My function is to defend - if you have to kick, you do it. If you have to give a pass, it is done. If you have to go out with the ball, it is done. If you have to clear, it's done", he responded.

An insight into defending there. Thanks for that, Eric.

