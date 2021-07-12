Man City Plot £130M Move For Erling Haaland - Player Can ‘Imagine A Future’ At Club

Erling Haaland can “imagine a future” at Manchester City, with reports elsewhere suggesting that the Blues are willing to pay £130 million for the striker this summer.

Pep Guardiola’s pursuit of a new striker after the departure of Sergio Aguero is expected to go up a gear in the coming weeks, following the conclusion of the European Championships on Sunday night.

Manchester City reportedly made a £100 million bid for Spurs striker Harry Kane last month, although 20 year-old Erling Haaland continues to be linked with a summer move to the Premier League.

The Norwegian, who scored 41 goals last season for Borussia Dortmund, can “imagine a future” at several clubs including Manchester City, according to a report by Sport1.

Manchester City, as well as Chelsea and Real Madrid, are all clubs at which Haaland “can imagine” playing at in the future, according to the report relayed by Sport Witness.

However, a transfer for the wonder-striker is “unlikely” this summer, with Borussia Dortmund having already agreed to sell Jadon Sancho to Manchester United for £74 million.

Sancho’s transfer to the red side of Manchester has reportedly “affected” the 20 year-old striker, although according to Sport1, this isn’t expected to lead to the Norwegian seeking a move away from the Bundesliga this summer.

The striker is claimed to see “no reason to leave this summer” with a reported release clause of €75 million active in the forward’s contract next year.

Ekrem Konur has however claimed differently, with the journalist saying that Khaldoon Al Mubarak is ready to pay £130 million for the 20 year-old and that Pep Guardiola has requested the club meet with Dortmund.

Haaland, who’s father Alf-Inge made 47 appearances and was part of the Manchester City squad that won the English Division One title in 2002, has been subject to intense transfer speculation from the Premier League in recent weeks; with both Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel keen to add a striker to their squads this summer.

