NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search
Man City 'poised' to enter the race for Bundesliga striker after current star hasn't yet entered contract negotiations

Man City 'poised' to enter the race for Bundesliga striker after current star hasn't yet entered contract negotiations

Manchester City are 'poised' to enter the race for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, after contract negotiations with Sergio Agüero are yet to take place.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City are 'poised' to enter the race for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, after contract negotiations with Sergio Agüero are yet to take place.

Jack Gaughan from the Daily Mail has confirmed City are planning to be active in the upcoming summer market, with a striker at the top of their agenda. 

(Photo by UWE KRAFT / AFP)

(Photo by UWE KRAFT / AFP)

The Blues are set to express their interest in Haaland in the coming months, with Sergio Agüero's contract ticking ever closer to it's conclusion. The Argentine has yet to enter negotiations with the club and it looks ever likely that the hierarchy are planning for life without him. 

Dortmund are under no obligation to sell, and the strikers much talked about release clause does not come into affect until 2022. That means that it'd take a mammoth fee to prise him from the Bundesliga outfit in the upcoming window.

Paul Hirst also confirmed City's interest and said he's one of the players Pep Guardiola is looking at to reinvigorate his squad for the next two years of his tenure.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

49347347
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'poised' to enter the race for Bundesliga striker after current star hasn't yet entered contract negotiations

manchester-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league-14
News

John Stones reveals why the Man City squad are 'frustrated' after the Manchester Derby

fbl-eng-pr-man-utd-man-city
News

"It's a good point" - Pep Guardiola reflects on the Manchester Derby

5TL
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Man United 0-0 Man City (PL)

fc-porto-v-manchester-city-group-c-uefa-champions-league (1)
News

Report reveals why Ruben Dias has "impressed" his Man City teammates in training

PR
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Man United 0-0 Man City (Premier League)

WhatsApp Image 2020-12-12 at 16.32.43
Match Coverage

Fernandinho and Rodri play together! - Man United vs Man City (Team News)

EV
Match Coverage

Everything You Need To Know: Man United vs Man City (Premier League)

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-marseille (7)
News

Man City star 'not received any calls' regarding new contract