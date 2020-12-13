Man City 'poised' to enter the race for Bundesliga striker after current star hasn't yet entered contract negotiations

Manchester City are 'poised' to enter the race for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, after contract negotiations with Sergio Agüero are yet to take place.

Jack Gaughan from the Daily Mail has confirmed City are planning to be active in the upcoming summer market, with a striker at the top of their agenda.

The Blues are set to express their interest in Haaland in the coming months, with Sergio Agüero's contract ticking ever closer to it's conclusion. The Argentine has yet to enter negotiations with the club and it looks ever likely that the hierarchy are planning for life without him.

Dortmund are under no obligation to sell, and the strikers much talked about release clause does not come into affect until 2022. That means that it'd take a mammoth fee to prise him from the Bundesliga outfit in the upcoming window.

Paul Hirst also confirmed City's interest and said he's one of the players Pep Guardiola is looking at to reinvigorate his squad for the next two years of his tenure.

