Man City Possible Contract Details for Harry Kane Revealed - Transfer Fee Limit Also Mentioned In New Report

Possible Contract Details for Harry Kane Revealed - Transfer Fee Limit Also Mentioned In New Report

Manchester City have set a £120 million price limit in their negotiations for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to reports.
It's been a quiet past few weeks, but the transfer saga linking Harry Kane to Manchester City has certainly accelerated recently.

All of this talk has stemmed from the Sun's report on Thursday night, suggesting that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had done a 'u-turn' on his stance regarding the striker, and was now allowing him to leave in the coming weeks.

If a deal came to fruition, David McDonnell of the Daily Mirror has reported that Manchester City know it would take a fee upwards of £100 million to make it happen, but the Premier League champions will not go any higher than £120 million.

This would make Harry Kane the club's record signing, overtaking the £68 million spent on bringing Kevin De Bruyne to the club from Wolfsburg in 2015. 

This isn't something that'll happen quickly however, with McDonnell adding that the negotiations over a transfer fee with Daniel Levy and the relevant other officials at Tottenham may take weeks. 

Harry Kane would also be on approximately £350,000-a-week across a four to five-year contract, according to the report - making him Manchester City's second highest earner behind Kevin De Bruyne - who recently signed a new contract himself.

One thing is for sure though; both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur want the 27-year-old's future sorted out before the two sides meet in their opening Premier League fixture on August 15th. 

There's been mixed reports on Harry Kane's position recently, with some pointing out that Tottenham Hotspur are desperate to keep hold of their star man. 

However, the facts remain that Harry Kane wants to leave, his preferred destination would be the home of the Premier League champions, and Manchester City want him as their new striker.

