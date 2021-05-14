Man City Prepare Staggering €60M/$72.5M Proposal For Portuguese Defender - Five-Year Contract Lined Up

Manchester City are increasing their efforts to sign 18-year-old Sporting Lisbon left-back Nuno Mendes, with the Etihad club planning a deal worth up to approximately €60 million as part of a player plus cash deal.

According to Goncalo Lopes writing in the Mail on Friday, Manchester City are planning to patch up their problems on the left side of the back four, trading a £44.3 million initial fee (€60 million / $72.5 million) and Pedro Porro - who is currently on loan at the Portuguese side - in the return for the services of Nuno Mendes.

An issue may arise with Pedro Porro, as Sporting already have an option to buy implemented into his contract, and the feeling in many quarters is that they will not be willing to offload the player or negotiate him as part of a deal for Mendes. Lisbon have an intention to discuss the permanent signing of Porro in isolation.

As for Nuno Mendes, the lines from the Mail is that the newly-crowned Premier League champions are preparing a five-year contract for the youngster, worth up to €2.5 million per year or just under €50,000 per-week - which would match the current outlay of some of the club's fringe players or promising young talents that are already developed in the first-team set-up.

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Details of Pep Guardiola's transfer conversations with the club

According to Lopes, a formal offer for the player is expected in the next few weeks, with Pep Guardiola claimed to be a huge admirer of his talent. Mendes is also thought to be keen on a move to the Premier League, despite making his debut in the Primeira Liga just last season and being on the verge of cementing a place in the Portugal national team.

Sporting are yet to give Manchester City a concrete asking price for the deal, however, reports suggest that the Portuguese club are insistent on breaking their transfer record set at around £50 million for Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United last year.

Similar to the line matched by other transfer sources, it is claimed that Sporting club President Frederico Varandas is only willing to let his rising defender go if Manchester City can match his €70 million release clause.

READ MORE: What injury is Kevin de Bruyne suffering from?

READ MORE: The Borussia Dortmund star backing Man City for European triumph

The feeling in England is that although Manchester City want to recruit at left-back this summer, any deals depend on the club's ability to offload Benjamin Mendy - although the Frenchman's significant wage package could be a problem for any potential suitor, with Paris Saint-Germain known to be interested.

The offloading of existing first-team players may also be necessary given the club's planned pursuit of a top level striker to replace the outgoing Sergio Aguero - who has been confirmed to be leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract in June.

Manchester City's highest-ranking targets at striker are all likely to command significant transfer fees in excess of £100 million, with Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, and Erling Haaland all on their shortlist.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra