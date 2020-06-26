City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City prepare to face offers from Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle for defender

markgough96

Manchester City are ready to listen to offers for defender John Stones, claim Football Insider, with Everton, Arsenal and Newcastle United all said to be interested. 

Stones signed for City in August 2016 for a £47.5m fee. However, aside from a spell at the beginning of the 2017/18 season, the former-Everton man has struggled with injuries and consistency in his time at the club. 

Football Insider say, therefore, that City have lost faith in the England international and are ready to allow him to leave. He has been offered to Everton, but Arsenal and Newcastle could also compete for Stones's signature. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Stones's present deal with City has two years remaining, and City would expect to recoup a substantial amount of the original fee paid for him. A loan move could also be an option. 

The news follows reports today that Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly could be set to sign for City, which would push Stones even further down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola's squad.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City beat various Premier League and Bundesliga sides to the signing of Celtic starlet

Manchester City have beat various Premier League and Bundesliga sides to the signing of Celtic starlet, Josh Adam, according to reports.

harryasiddall

Confirmed Match Officials: Newcastle United vs Man City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Lee Mason is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at St James' Park on Sunday evening, as Manchester City take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Freddie Pye

Kalidou Koulibaly set to sign five-year deal at Man City in £72 million deal

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is set to join Manchester City this summer, in a deal worth £72 million, according to reports.

harryasiddall

Five Things We Learned: Chelsea 2-1 Man City (Premier League)

In an eventful game at Stamford Bridge, Manchester City slipped to a narrow defeat against Frank Lampard's Chelsea despite a wondergoal from Kevin de Bruyne. Here's what we learned from the match...

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: Chelsea 2–1 Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City’s 802 day reign as Premier League champions ended with a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Here's how we rated the players...

Brandon Evans

Youngsters feature on the bench - Chelsea vs Man City (Team News)

The games are coming thick and fast, and next up for Manchester City is a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Frank Lampard's Chelsea. If the Blues fail to win, Liverpool will be confirmed as Premier League Champions.

harryasiddall

Exclusive: Phil Foden left out of Man City squad due to injury ahead of Chelsea clash

Phil Foden has been left out of the Manchester City squad to face Chelsea this evening, following a late fitness test that led to the admission of Cole Palmer into the travelling contingent, City Xtra understand.

City Xtra

Exclusive: Cole Palmer amongst travelling Man City squad for Chelsea clash

Cole Palmer was among the travelling squad when Manchester City travelled to London this morning, ahead of their Premier League clash against Chelsea, City Xtra understand.

City Xtra

Man City centre-back transfer plans revealed - Napoli star the clubs 'favourite'

Manchester City's 'favourite' centre-back option this summer is Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, with John Stones allowed to leave the club if the 'right offer is made', according to reports.

harryasiddall

Ask The Opposition - Chelsea vs Manchester City (w/ AbsoluteChelsea)

Manchester City's Thursday night clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge sees Pep Guardiola go head-to-head with Chelsea legend, and former City player, Frank Lampard. Before the game, we spoke to Matt Debono from Absolute Chelsea to get a Chelsea fan's perspective on Lampard, Werner and their stacked midfield...

Nathan Allen