Man City prepare to face offers from Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle for defender

Manchester City are ready to listen to offers for defender John Stones, claim Football Insider, with Everton, Arsenal and Newcastle United all said to be interested.

Stones signed for City in August 2016 for a £47.5m fee. However, aside from a spell at the beginning of the 2017/18 season, the former-Everton man has struggled with injuries and consistency in his time at the club.

Football Insider say, therefore, that City have lost faith in the England international and are ready to allow him to leave. He has been offered to Everton, but Arsenal and Newcastle could also compete for Stones's signature.

Stones's present deal with City has two years remaining, and City would expect to recoup a substantial amount of the original fee paid for him. A loan move could also be an option.

The news follows reports today that Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly could be set to sign for City, which would push Stones even further down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola's squad.

