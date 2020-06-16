Man City prepare to rival AC Milan to land Marseille star with €40m bid
markgough96
Manchester City remain interested in Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara, and could face competition from Serie A side AC Milan to sign the Frenchman, report LaProvence as relayed via SempreMilan.
Earlier this month, LaProvence claimed that City were contemplating a move for Kamara. Marseille have valued the defender at €40m amid financial problems that may compel the club to sell some of its higher-profile players.
AC Milan are also in the market for a new defender and could rival City's interest, and could likely offer Kamara a greater guarantee of first-team action.
Kamara (20), is a France Under-21 international and has won admiration for his solid performances as a centre-back and a defensive midfielder in Ligue 1 this season. His contract expires in June 2022.
Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the past.
