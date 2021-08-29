August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Man City Prepared To Allow Winger To Leave For Free - Eleven Clubs Interested

Manchester City are prepared to let Patrick Roberts leave the club for free, according to recent reports.
Author:
Publish date:

The English winger made the move to Manchester City from Fulham in 2015, for a fee believed to be in the region of £12 million. Back then, the winger was showing a lot of promise and a path to the first team was certainly in sight. 

Since then however, it has not worked out in the way both the player and club had wished. Roberts has enjoyed loan spells at the likes of Middlesborough, Celtic and Derby County - but has failed to make his mark. 

He is only 24-years-old, but his slow development has led to the club deciding to finally part ways if Sky Sports News are to be believed

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola explains comments on Manchester City exit

READ MORE: Guardiola hands Kevin De Bruyne fitness update ahead of Arsenal tie

They have reported today that Manchester City are prepared to let Roberts leave the club for free this summer, with a percentage of any future fee included. 

Sell-on clauses seem to be pretty popular amongst the City hierarchy; Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United generated an extra £10 million for the club this summer. 

Sky Sports add that the 11 clubs interested are: Blackburn, Bournemouth, Swansea, Stoke, St Etienne, Troyes, FC Koln, Hamburg, Arminia Bielefeld, Greuther Furth, and one club in Portugal.

READ MORE: Truth behind Bernardo Silva and AC Milan rumours revealed

READ MORE: City set to refuse participation for two players in international games

I think it's fair to say Roberts' Manchester City career has failed to even gain any momentum. A bright talent, but poor form mixed with niggling injuries have prevented him from making his mark in Manchester.

Maybe a fresh start at a new club will allow the winger to express himself and kickstart a career that is still relatively so young.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

sipa_33271326
Transfer Rumours

Man City Prepared To Allow Winger To Leave For Free - Eleven Clubs Interested

sipa_34661902
News

Ferran Torres Reveals Key Pep Guardiola and Sergio Agüero Advice Following Arsenal Brace

sipa_34436691
News

Ilkay Gundogan Reflects On Man City's Form Ahead Of The International Break

IG2
News

'Everything is Possible' - İlkay Gündoğan Reacts to Man City Champions League Group-Stage Draw

IG1
News

İlkay Gündoğan Delivers Honest Verdict on Man City Striker Pursuit Following Arsenal Win

1
News

Man City Star İlkay Gündoğan Reflects on Arsenal Drubbing

Lapepo
News

'We Can Only Say Thank You' - Pep Guardiola Reflects on Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Careers

Le Pep
News

Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise on Vincent Kompany & David Silva Following Etihad Statues Installation