Man City Prepared To Allow Winger To Leave For Free - Eleven Clubs Interested

Manchester City are prepared to let Patrick Roberts leave the club for free, according to recent reports.

The English winger made the move to Manchester City from Fulham in 2015, for a fee believed to be in the region of £12 million. Back then, the winger was showing a lot of promise and a path to the first team was certainly in sight.

Since then however, it has not worked out in the way both the player and club had wished. Roberts has enjoyed loan spells at the likes of Middlesborough, Celtic and Derby County - but has failed to make his mark.

He is only 24-years-old, but his slow development has led to the club deciding to finally part ways if Sky Sports News are to be believed.

They have reported today that Manchester City are prepared to let Roberts leave the club for free this summer, with a percentage of any future fee included.

Sell-on clauses seem to be pretty popular amongst the City hierarchy; Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United generated an extra £10 million for the club this summer.

Sky Sports add that the 11 clubs interested are: Blackburn, Bournemouth, Swansea, Stoke, St Etienne, Troyes, FC Koln, Hamburg, Arminia Bielefeld, Greuther Furth, and one club in Portugal.

I think it's fair to say Roberts' Manchester City career has failed to even gain any momentum. A bright talent, but poor form mixed with niggling injuries have prevented him from making his mark in Manchester.

Maybe a fresh start at a new club will allow the winger to express himself and kickstart a career that is still relatively so young.

