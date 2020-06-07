City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'prepared to join race' for Leicester City defender - could compete if available at the right price

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are prepared to join the race for England and Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell, should he become available at the right price, according to the Telegraph.

Much has been made of Pep Guardiola's side's defensive frailties throughout the campaign, with injury problems and poor form causing havoc amongst the City ranks. With the summer transfer window looming, many expect significant changes in defence, however the latest reports suggest it won't just be in the centre of the back line where Manchester City officials will look to strengthen.

According to the Telegraph, the Premier League champions are prepared to join the race for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell when the transfer window opens at the end of the season. Several outlets have linked the 23-year-old with a switch to Stamford Bridge, but the latest suggestion is that Chilwell has also been considered at the Etihad - should they need to recruit in his position.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The report also suggests that given the presence of Benjamin Mendy in Pep Guardiola's side, Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko could be moved into midfield - his natural position, and the role he takes up when on international duty.

Image placeholder title
(GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

Perhaps the major stumbling block for Manchester City, should they make a move for Chilwell, is his sizeable price tag - which could be a world record fee for a full-back. Leicester are well known by City for being stubborn in their negotiations, following last summer's hunt for Harry Maguire, who ultimately joined neighbours United for a fee in the region of £85 million.

Other reports have linked Manchester City with an interest in Everton defender Lucas Digne - who plays in the same position, although could be made available for considerably less than a world-record fee, whilst also fetching a significant sum for the Merseyside club.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Exclusive: Man City forward agrees to Bundesliga switch - described as feeling 'undervalued' at the club

Manchester City youth forward Charlie McNeil has agreed to a move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, following interest from a number of top European clubs, City Xtra understand.

Freddie Pye

Man City chasing Swedish duo - summer move mentioned

Manchester City are chasing Swedish league duo Armin Gigovic and Matthew Garbett, with a summer move possibly in the works.

harryasiddall

"Manchester City vs UEFA" - Everything you need to know

Harry Winters takes you through everything you need to know ahead of a crucial week for Manchester City, as their legal team take on UEFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Harry Winters

Man City are confident they have 'irrefutable evidence' to present in Monday's CAS appeal

Manchester City are confident that they have 'irrefutable evidence' to present to CAS in Monday's appeal against their two-year European ban, according to the Telegraph.

Freddie Pye

"I knew I would meet Pep - the most important factor in my choice." - Man City star discusses working under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has spoken out about his experience working under Pep Guardiola in a recent interview.

Nathan Allen

"It's going to be a very special day for me" - Mikel Arteta on his return to Man City as Arsenal manager

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to SunSport about returning to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City as the manager of Arsenal.

harryasiddall

“Racism isn’t a problem that only started in recent days." - Man City star opens up on recent events

Gabriel Jesus has opened up in a recent interview with the Daily Mirror about the horrifying events of the last couple of weeks.

harryasiddall

'Training here is just murder' - Man City defender speaks about life at the club, 'Genius' Pep Guardiola & the return of the Champions League

Oleksandr Zinchenko has spoken about the 'murder' of training at City and hailed Pep as a 'genius', report Sport Witness.

markgough96

by

steffo bamford

'Everything points' towards Man City star remaining at the club this summer

'Everything points' towards Manchester City star Joao Cancelo staying at the club this summer, despite earlier reports saying City are in a 'tremendous mess' regarding the players situation.

harryasiddall

by

lobo loco

Juanma Lillo: Who is the potential Man City assistant coach Pep Guardiola hailed as ‘my maestro’?

Jack Heale takes a look at the new Manchester City assistant manager, and his special relationship with the champions' Catalan coach Pep Guardiola.

Jack Heale