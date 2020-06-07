Man City 'prepared to join race' for Leicester City defender - could compete if available at the right price

Manchester City are prepared to join the race for England and Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell, should he become available at the right price, according to the Telegraph.

Much has been made of Pep Guardiola's side's defensive frailties throughout the campaign, with injury problems and poor form causing havoc amongst the City ranks. With the summer transfer window looming, many expect significant changes in defence, however the latest reports suggest it won't just be in the centre of the back line where Manchester City officials will look to strengthen.

According to the Telegraph, the Premier League champions are prepared to join the race for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell when the transfer window opens at the end of the season. Several outlets have linked the 23-year-old with a switch to Stamford Bridge, but the latest suggestion is that Chilwell has also been considered at the Etihad - should they need to recruit in his position.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The report also suggests that given the presence of Benjamin Mendy in Pep Guardiola's side, Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko could be moved into midfield - his natural position, and the role he takes up when on international duty.

(GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

Perhaps the major stumbling block for Manchester City, should they make a move for Chilwell, is his sizeable price tag - which could be a world record fee for a full-back. Leicester are well known by City for being stubborn in their negotiations, following last summer's hunt for Harry Maguire, who ultimately joined neighbours United for a fee in the region of £85 million.

Other reports have linked Manchester City with an interest in Everton defender Lucas Digne - who plays in the same position, although could be made available for considerably less than a world-record fee, whilst also fetching a significant sum for the Merseyside club.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra