Man City prepared to listen to offers for full-back - player 'considering his options'

Manchester City are prepared to listen to offers for left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko in January, however are hesitant to force him out of the club just yet, according to an exclusive report from 90min.

The Ukrainian has been a bit-part player for the past two seasons. With Benjamin Mendy and Joao Cancelo being preferred to him at his re-trained left-back position.

According to this report, Zinchenko has been told by Guardiola he is welcome to stay at the club and fight for his place, however he is much further down the pecking order than he ever has been.

The player himself is said to be listening to offer from numerous clubs; including Wolves, Leicester, Southampton and West Ham. Just two summers ago, Zinchenko rejected a proposal from Wolves and established himself as a key part of the 2018/19 title winning squad.

Not just England are interested however, 90min say clubs from Russia, Italy, Spain and Germany have also contacted the club regarding the player.

