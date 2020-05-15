Man City 'prepared' to lose star winger - however club still 'remain hopeful' of agreeing a new deal

Manchester City are 'prepared' to lose German international Leroy Sané to Bayern Munich this summer. However, the club still 'remain hopeful' of agreeing a new deal with the winger, according to James Robson of the Evening Standard.

The long-winded transfer saga linking Leroy Sané to Bayern Munich seems never-ending. However, fresh reports suggest the club are 'prepared' for the winger's departure, despite their hard-line stance with Bayern Munich.

(Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

City will allow Sané to leave if he rejects the contract extension proposed by the club, and Bayern significantly improve their initial offer of £35 million.

Despite all signs pointing to him leaving the club, City reportedly 'remain hopeful' of agreeing a new deal with Sané and would prefer that he stays at the club.

