Man City 'preparing' an offer of around €40 million for Bundesliga midfielder

Manchester City are preparing an offer of around €40 million for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, according to Christian Falk from Sport BILD.

The 23-year-old midfielder moved to Germany from Swiss side BSC Young Boys in 2017. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the Bundesliga - scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 96 appearances.

(Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

With Fernandinho approaching his final year at the club and Spanish midfielder Rodrigo struggling to fit in according to some corners of the City fanbase, Zakaria could be the powerhouse midfielder Pep Guardiola has been looking for.

Zakaria is a player who has come in for some high praise as of late, with German football legend Lothar Matthaüs having this to say about the 23-year-old:

"I'm glad that Gladbach have found another pearl. At his age I was earning my first stripes for Borussia. He reminds me of Toni Kroos at that age."

-----

