SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City 'preparing' an offer of around €40 million for Bundesliga midfielder

harryasiddall

Manchester City are preparing an offer of around €40 million for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, according to Christian Falk from Sport BILD.

The 23-year-old midfielder moved to Germany from Swiss side BSC Young Boys in 2017. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the Bundesliga - scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 96 appearances.

fbl-ger-bundesliga-moenchengladbach-mainz (1)
(Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

With Fernandinho approaching his final year at the club and Spanish midfielder Rodrigo struggling to fit in according to some corners of the City fanbase, Zakaria could be the powerhouse midfielder Pep Guardiola has been looking for. 

Zakaria is a player who has come in for some high praise as of late, with German football legend Lothar Matthaüs having this to say about the 23-year-old:

"I'm glad that Gladbach have found another pearl. At his age I was earning my first stripes for Borussia. He reminds me of Toni Kroos at that age."

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sheffield United midfielder admits he 'admires' Man City star ahead of Premier League clash

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has told the Sheffield Star how he “admires” Manchester City midfield Kevin De Bruyne ahead of the Blades’ Premier League meeting with the Blues on Saturday.

Harry Winters

Everything You Need To Know: Sheffield United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

This weekend, Pep Guardiola’s side travel over the Pennines to face Sheffield United, knowing anything but three points would leave their title chances in a perilous position.

Harry Winters

Ferran Torres to get his first league start, with Rodri dropped - Sheffield United vs Man City Predicted XI (PL)

Manchester City will look to build on their much improved performance in the Champions League as they return to Premier League action against the Blades at Bramall Lane this Saturday.

richarddugdale

Man City youngster set to be recalled to the England squad

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is expected to be recalled to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the final international break of the calendar year.

Harry Winters

"Hopefully I can do a good job this season to stay longer." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Sheffield United)

Manchester City return to Premier League action as they travel to Sheffield United in the early Saturday kick-off.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola provides major update on Man City future amid Barcelona interest

Pep Guardiola has provided supporters with a significant update on his Manchester City future, amid reports of a potential interest from Barcelona this week.

Freddie Pye

Man City star could be back 'earlier than expected' - possible boost for Liverpool clash

Manchester City could receive a major injury boost when they host Liverpool on November 8th, with Sergio Aguero in line for a return for that game from the hamstring problem sustained at West Ham, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

'Signed his pre-contract', 'new surroundings for next season' - Julian Nagelsmann visits Man City training centre as fans react in numbers

Manchester City fans have reacted in their numbers as news emerged on Thursday afternoon of Julian Nagelsmann visiting the City Football Academy for a training session with his RB Leipzig squad before they jetted back to Germany.

Freddie Pye

by

Waterlazy

Lionel Messi still has Man City as an 'interesting option' - player's father in contact with top club officials over possible move

After a long summer saga between Manchester City and Lionel Messi, the stories of the Argentine’s possible world shattering move to Manchester City have returned - and unsurprisingly given the recent changes at the Camp Nou.

Adam Booker

Man City scouts believe 22-year-old striker 'should be similarly considered' alongside Haaland and Mbappe - officials 'keeping a close eye'

Manchester City scouts are 'keeping a close eye' and 'regularly checking' on Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka, while also 'providing detailed reports' on the player, according to an exclusive report from 90Min.

Adam Booker

by

GILLANE