SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City 'preparing to close operation' for Barcelona star in January - player 'no longer hides' that he is 'not happy'

Freddie Pye

Precisely two hours and four minutes after manager Pep Guardiola extended his contract at Manchester City, the first transfer rumours linking Barcelona forward Lionel Messi with a move to the Etihad emerged. Who's surprised?

It's fair to say we're in for a bit of a hectic few months in the world of transfer gossip and rumours, as the extension of the Catalan's deal in the North-West has created some form of certainty, and gives City the ability to flex their managerial clout in future transfer negotiations.

The most-talked about saga of the summer looks to have reappeared in recent days, and just hours after the extension of Guardiola's contract was announced, a story from Deportes Cuatro strongly links Lionel Messi with a switch to the Etihad in January.

peru-v-argentina-south-american-qualifiers-for-qatar-2022

According to the report, Lionel Messi is ‘increasingly closer’ to leaving Barcelona. The Argentine forward 'no longer hides' that 'he is not happy' at the Camp Nou. It is claimed that Manchester City are now 'preparing to close the operation' in January.

Cuatro go on to state that Manchester City are 'determined to do everything' to sign Lionel Messi, and will try from the next transfer window in January. One of the player's conditions in order to play for City was that Pep Guardiola was coach, and that has certainly been fulfilled following Thursday's confirmation. Finally, and as already known, Manchester City side are Lionel Messi's 'first option' should he leave Barcelona.

barcelona-v-bayern-munich-uefa-champions-league-quarter-final

We're going to wait for something more reliable to come up, but we've certainly still got grounding to maintain our dream of signing Leo...

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City are 'actively pursuing' deal for Barcelona forward - €80-90M valuation mentioned for January window

Manchester City are reportedly now 'actively pursuing' a deal for Lionel Messi and are looking to 'potentially' sign the Barcelona forward in the January transfer window, according to the latest claims.

Freddie Pye

by

mancityscot

“I would say that at this time, the reason I signed the contract is for our chairman." - Pep Guardiola reacts to signing a contract extension

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has this morning signed a two-year extension to his current contract - keeping him at the club until 2023.

harryasiddall

OFFICIAL: Pep Guardiola signs a two-year contract extension at Man City

Pep Guardiola has today signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City.

harryasiddall

Outspoken La Liga President claims Man City are "financed differently" in latest outburst

As both the January transfer window and Barcelona presidential elections loom, rumours around Lionel Messi’s future are beginning to re-emerge. Today, outspoken La Liga president Javier Tebas, has had his say on the matter....

Harry Winters

by

Sonski

"I was crying" - Man City star's family member reveals emotional reaction to recent fixture

Ferran Torres' grandfather has revealed he could not contain his emotion when he watched his grandson score a hattrick against Germany.

markgough96

Man City show interest in La Liga attacking midfield starlet - player has two-years left on current deal

Manchester City have been showing an interest in Valencia starlet Kang-in Lee. The 19-year old has two-years left on his current deal and it's reported by Rafa Martin that City could take advantage of that situation.

harryasiddall

Man City stance on Lionel Messi move revealed ahead of January transfer window

Manchester City have retained interest in Lionel Messi and are ready to go back in for him in January.

Adam Booker

Ferran Torres was able to join La Liga side in 2017 for just €8M - phone call from Man City boss persuaded move in 2020

New summer signing Ferran Torres has turned many heads so far this season for Manchester City. After the departure of Leroy Sane there were big attacking shoes to be filled in Pep Guardiola’s City side.

Adam Booker

Man City 'relaunch' for long-chased summer target - €60 million fee mentioned

Neapolitan news source AreaNapoli, as translated by Sport Witness, have shared news from journalist Fabio Santini that Manchester City have relaunched for Kalidou Koulibaly - offering €60 million.

Adam Booker

City Xtra Writers: An Honest Assessment - 2020/21 So Far

In what has been an unexpected and rather unconventional start to the season for many top-flight teams, Manchester City have had a stuttering start to their 2020/21 season with just three wins from their opening seven league matches.

Harry Winters