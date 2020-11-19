Man City 'preparing to close operation' for Barcelona star in January - player 'no longer hides' that he is 'not happy'

Precisely two hours and four minutes after manager Pep Guardiola extended his contract at Manchester City, the first transfer rumours linking Barcelona forward Lionel Messi with a move to the Etihad emerged. Who's surprised?

It's fair to say we're in for a bit of a hectic few months in the world of transfer gossip and rumours, as the extension of the Catalan's deal in the North-West has created some form of certainty, and gives City the ability to flex their managerial clout in future transfer negotiations.

The most-talked about saga of the summer looks to have reappeared in recent days, and just hours after the extension of Guardiola's contract was announced, a story from Deportes Cuatro strongly links Lionel Messi with a switch to the Etihad in January.

According to the report, Lionel Messi is ‘increasingly closer’ to leaving Barcelona. The Argentine forward 'no longer hides' that 'he is not happy' at the Camp Nou. It is claimed that Manchester City are now 'preparing to close the operation' in January.

Cuatro go on to state that Manchester City are 'determined to do everything' to sign Lionel Messi, and will try from the next transfer window in January. One of the player's conditions in order to play for City was that Pep Guardiola was coach, and that has certainly been fulfilled following Thursday's confirmation. Finally, and as already known, Manchester City side are Lionel Messi's 'first option' should he leave Barcelona.

We're going to wait for something more reliable to come up, but we've certainly still got grounding to maintain our dream of signing Leo...

