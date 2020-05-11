City Xtra
Man City 'preparing' to sign PSG youngster - free transfer possible

Nathan Allen

Manchester City are preparing to sign PSG youngster Edouard Michut this summer, according to Sky Sports. 

Michut (17), who plays in midfield, has earned a reputation as one of the Ligue 1 side's brightest prospects- and now City could be in the running to snap him up. 

Because Michut is on a youth contract, City would only need to buy out the one year remaining on the player's current deal in order to secure his signature.

Reports also indicate that the Citizens would look to sign Michut on a free transfer in 2021 when the youngster's contract expires, if a Summer 2020 deal proves impossible. 

Michut has already attracted the attention of Barcelona in the past with some impressive displays in the centre of the park. 

