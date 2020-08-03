City Xtra
Man City 'pressing' for Barcelona full-back - however player is reluctant to move

Harry Winters

Manchester City are reportedly 'pressing' for Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto, according to Spanish newspaper Sport via Sport Witness.

Roberto, who was handed his Barcelona debut by current City boss Pep Guardiola a decade ago, is a versatile player who has the ability to play both at right-back but also in the central-midfield role. 

So far this year, the 28-year-old has played 37 times for the Spanish giants, scoring just once and assisting twice in La Liga. The Catalonian is though contracted at Barcelona until the summer of 2022 and according to the report, would prefer to stay in Spain.

fbl-esp-liga-barcelona-getafe

Sergi Roberto isn’t the only Barcelona player to have been linked with a move to the Etihad in recent weeks, with rumours surrounding Nelson Semedo coming to Manchester having been rife. Semedo, who prefers to play on the right of the defensive line, has been previously linked as being part of a potential swap deal with City’s Joao Cancelo.

The Catalan club would reportedly prefer to sell Semedo and unlike Roberto, the Portuguese full-back is thought to be open to a move to England to play in the Premier League.

City who are expected to announce the arrivals of Ferran Torres from Valencia and Nathan Ake from Bournemouth in the near future, are known to be keen to strengthen in several areas including the full-back position this summer, meaning both Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo could fit the bill. 

