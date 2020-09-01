SI.com
City Xtra
Man City ‘promised’ Serie A centre-back - €65M fee plus bonuses agreed

Freddie Pye

Manchester City have already been ‘promised’ the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of next season, according to the latest reports from Italy, with the Premier League side set to pay an initial fee of €65 million.

Many have grown frustrated with the apparent lack of progress in City’s pursuit of their number one central defensive target this summer, with the saga showing a concrete ongoing status since early June. However, a combination of tough negotiating and a certain Argentine forward have cause negotiations to progress, albeit slow.

According to Raffael Auriemma writing in TuttoSport, as relayed by CalcioNapoli24 on Tuesday, Manchester City have ‘already been promised’ the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly this summer. It is reported that City will pay an initial transfer fee of €65 million plus an additional €5 million in bonuses - taking the total valuation of the deal to €70 million.

This apparent progression in the deal should come as no surprise, with Napoli seemingly securing their replacement for the Senegalese centre-back. While some suggest that Arsenal’s Sokratis could be the player to fill the void, other suggestions link Shakhtar Donetsk’s Matvyenko as well as players from the likes of France and Holland.

There had been suggestions that Manchester City were willing to look at alternative targets, with journalist and writer Lu Martin suggesting you CadenaSER that Txiki Begiristain was ‘assessing centres in Seville’ - sparking fresh rumours of a move for Diego Carlos.

