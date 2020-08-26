Man City propose centre-back as a 'makeweight' for Napoli star - contradictory reports suggest any deal will be cash only

The latest round of talks between Manchester City and Napoli over Kalidou Koulibaly has seen young centre-back Eric García proposed as a makeweight.

But these discussions are happening primarily through Fali Ramadani, the agent of Kalidou Koulibaly. He's reportedly mediating between the teams, which have a bad relationship after the botched Jorginho to City deal from a few years ago.

That's according to respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who says that there's still no agreement between City and Napoli, even though both teams are actively interested in getting a deal done.

García has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, but these recent reports suggest that his destination could be Italy's Serie A instead. At the end of last season, Pep Guardiola confirmed that the teenager didn't want to sign a new deal at City, and the club risk losing him for nothing next summer.

Whether Koulibaly will become a City player remains to be seen. However, today's reports come into direct conflict with independent claims from another journalist. Alfredo Pedulla has stated that the Koulibaly to City deal, if it happens, will involve "only cash", with neither team seemingly interested in including a player in the deal.

Koulibaly has been linked with City for much of the year, with the 29-year-old Senegal captain attached to a hefty €70m price tag throughout.

