Man City Pull Out of Race to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo - Man United Emerge As Favourites to Land Forward

Manchester City will not be signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus this summer, as confirmed by several reports.

Despite being heavily linked with a sensational switch to the east side of Manchester, it has been reported by several sources that City passed on the opportunity of bringing the 36-year-old to the Etihad Stadium.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Ronaldo will leave the Turin-based side before the transfer window shuts on August 31, with just one year left on his contract with the Serie A giants.

It has emerged that City were in pole position to sign Ronaldo on a two-year contract, as it was suggested that the Portugal captain could even join the Premier League champions for a fee less than £25 million.

READ MORE: Man City and Cristiano Ronaldo reach 'total agreement' over transfer

READ MORE: Man City's Champions League group-stage opponents confirmed

According to Simon Stone of BBC, City have no intention of signing Ronaldo this summer, which gives his former side Manchester United a clear run at bringing the ex-Real Madrid star back to Old Trafford 12 years after he left the club.

As per Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail, City were indeed offered the chance to land Ronaldo by Jorge Mendes, but the club passed on the opportunity despite not ruling out the move earlier this week.

Gianluca Di Marzio has stated that City will not be making any offers for the striker, with the club needing to offload a few players before acquiring fresh arrivals following the capture of Jack Grealish for £100 million in early August.

It was previously reported by The Athletic that though it had seemed that City initially were the only side in the running to sign Ronaldo, United had stepped up their interest in bringing back their former talisman to the west side of Manchester.

READ MORE: Man City make major breakthrough in Cristiano Ronaldo pursuit

READ MORE: Personal terms discussed between Man City and Cristiano Ronaldo

It had emerged that City had a 'total agreement' in place to sign the Portugal international, who has made his desire to leave by informing his current side that would like to not be involved in Juventus' matchday squad against Empoli on Saturday to try and seal a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Following a flurry of quick events in recent days, Ronaldo flew out from Turin on a private jet on Friday, as it remains to be seen what the future holds for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

After failing in their pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane, City are set to continue their title defence without having an out-and-out striker among their ranks, with City boss Pep Guardiola stating that he is content with the current set of attacking options at his disposal.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra