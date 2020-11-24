SI.com
Man City purchase ‘buy-option’ in Mexico starlet’s new MLS contract

Sam Puddephatt

Mexico U16’s forward Alex Alcala (15) has signed his first professional contract with MLS side LA Galaxy, with Manchester City purchasing an option to buy the player when he turns 18, according to ESPNFC.

City will monitor the youngsters progress over the next two years, and should they see him suitable for the side, they can purchase him for a pre-agreed fee when he’s able to move from the USA.

Alcala is one of Mexico’s brightest young talents and has previously travelled to Manchester to train at the City Football Academy, and Barcelona to train at the famous La Masia academy. City will monitor the player’s development closely – and should he be deemed suitable, he could be in Manchester by 2022.

