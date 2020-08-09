Man City pursuing Serie A star with 'suffocating pressure' - edge ahead of PSG, Liverpool & Man United in race

Manchester City are determined to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, and have acted decisively to move ahead of PSG, Manchester United and Liverpool in the race for the player, reports Corriere dello Sport as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Italian media outlet says that City are pursuing the deal with a 'mad and suffocating pressure', with Koulibaly's future in Naples hanging 'by a thread'.

There is more positive news for Pep Guardiola's side, as Koulibaly is said to be keen on completing the transfer too. That could be significant news, as other reports have suggested the defender may prefer to stay with Napoli or even join PSG.

Koulibaly's agent Fali Ramadani is pushing for a move this summer, which will further bolster City's efforts.

As for the deal itself, that will inevitably be 'complex' due to the scale of it. City's opening is offer is €70m with bonuses potentially taking it higher. That has been refused, with Napoli holding out for a minimum of €90m.

Other reports have suggested a similar story, with claims that there remains a substantial distance between the two club's valuations of Koulibaly.

However, there is more than enough reason to still be optimistic that a deal can be concluded. City have acted quickly to secure Ferran Torres and Nathan Aké, and while this deal will be more complicated, that same sense of purpose should help to push the transfer through.

