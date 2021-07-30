Man City Reach 'Agreement In Principle' With Turkish Side For Goalkeeper Deal

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Turkish side Adana Demirspor for the loan signing of Arijanet Muric.

The Etihad club's fringe goalkeeper Muric has been a target of several clubs throughout the summer, as the Kosovo international seeks to secure additional senior gametime.

However, Turkish side Adana Demirspor have been the side most strongly linked and they appear to be winning the battle for his services.

The goalkeeper appears to have little chance of breaking into the Manchester City side and with the Kosovan having been loaned out three times since he last played for the Blues, he does not appear to be in Pep Guardiola’s plans.

Aro Muric has endured considerably unsuccessful spells at Nottingham Forest, Girona and Willem II and will be hoping that his next move will revitalise his young career.

As per Instanbul-based journalist Salim Manav, Turkish side Adana Demirspor have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ for the loan move of Aro Muric.

The ambitious Turkish side have already recruited the likes of former PSG midfielder Benjamin Stambouli and former Manchester City star Mario Balotelli as the club look to assert themselves in the top-flight.

Muric has made just six appearances for City - all coming in the 2018-19 campaign. With Ederson and Zack Steffen already at the club, his immediate future does not appear to be in Manchester.

Manchester City fans will remember Muric for his penalty-saving heroics throughout the club's ultimately successful run to the 2019 League Cup final.

Aro Muric is a young goalkeeper with a lot of potential, and his next move may prove pivotal in getting his career back on track.

